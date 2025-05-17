‘I became a different athlete after Paris Olympics,’ – Lil’ Faith says after latest Diamond League success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17, 2025 – Kenyan youngster Faith Cherotich says her mentality as an athlete changed for the better after she won bronze at last year’s Paris Olympics.

Cherotich says her success at the quadrennial games has increased her hunger for more success and prompted her to take athletics seriously.

“When I won my medal in Paris, it helped me a lot in my life and helped me to focus on training and competing even more. I think I can build on this momentum and continue with good results this season,” the 20-year-old said.

Lil’ Faith as she is famously known — in comparison to the more accomplished namesake, Faith Kipyegon — collected her fourth career medal at the Paris Olympics after finishing third in the women’s 3000m steeplechase.

She clocked 8:55.15 in the final to bag bronze, adding to another bronze won a year earlier at the World Championships in Budapest.

Cherotich also boasts a World Under 20 title in the women’s 3000m steeplechase — won in 2022 in Cali, Colombia — which she upgraded from the bronze won in the same competition in 2021 in Nairobi.

Outside of international assignments, the youngster continues to cement herself as one of the top athletes in the water and jump barrier race.

Her resume only got better on Friday night when she clocked a world lead of 9:05.08 to win the women’s 3000m steeplechase at the third leg of the Diamond League in Doha.

The youngster exhibited nerves of steel to steal past Olympic champion Winfred Yavi in the last 50 metres for the win.

Subsequently, the Kenyan-born Bahraini had to make peace with second place, clocking a season’s best of 9:05.26 as Ethiopia’s Sembo Almayew came third — also in a season’s best of 9:09.27.

Cherotich described the race as a repeat of the Paris Olympics, adding that it took her back to the thrilling final in the French capital, almost a year ago.

“First of all, I am very surprised by this result and I did not expect to win today. I wanted to make sure that I secure this place and it worked well in the finish line. It was not an easy run because all of us were here to win. It felt almost like Olympic final,” she said.

It was her second straight Diamond League win after she closed out last season with victory in Brussels in September last year.