How Kenyans in Qatar aided towering beauty’s Diamond League win

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17, 2025 – Kenyan athlete Nelly Chepchirchir admits she was nervous when she stepped onto the track at the third leg of the Diamond League in Doha on Friday night.

Chepchirchir credited the passionate countrymen and women in the stands for calming her nerves and spurring her to victory in the women’s 1500m.

“I’m thankful for the huge support of the crowd and especially of the Kenyans who came to the stadium tonight. I wasn’t expecting the race to be like this for me. When I entered the track I felt kind of stressed, that’s why it was very good for me to win in the end,” the 21-year-old said.

Chepchirchir clocked a season’s best of 4:05.00 to cross the finish line, ahead of fellow Kenyan, Susan Ejore, who came second after running 4:06:27.

Great Britain’s Jemma Reekie was third after clocking a season’s best of 4:07.33.

The Paris Olympian boasts an unblemished record in 2025, having opened her season with victory at last month’s Adizero Road to Records in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

On that occasion, the youngster clocked 4:23.99 to win the women’s mile at the event for a second successive year.

Just like the previous year, a busy calendar awaits Chepchirchir who — as expected — has prioritised the World Championships in Tokyo on her to-do list for 2025.

First things first, the youngster will be hoping to keep her hot streak going at the next leg of the Diamond League — set for Rabat, Morocco on May 25.

She is keeping her fingers crossed for more of the same in North Africa albeit she admits she would love to run in mild weather.

“It’s OK for me to race with this kind of weather conditions, I don’t like cold but I don’t mind hot weather. My next stop will be in Rabat, to see what I can improve there,” Chepchirchir said.