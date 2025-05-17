False start for City Thunder in inaugural BAL campaign in Rwanda

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17, 2025 – Nairobi City Thunder suffered a humbling defeat in the first match of the Basketball Africa League (BAL), losing 92-63 to APR in their Nile Conference opener at the BK Arena in Kigali on Saturday night.

The debutants began the match brightly, going toe-to-toe with the Rwandese giants in the first quarter, which they edged 23-22.

However, things fell apart for Brad Ibs’ charges who were all at sea in the second quarter as the hosts coasted to a 39-31 lead by halftime — courtesy of their massive 17-8 win in the second quarter.

NCT recovered their footing in the penultimate quarter, boasting a narrow 21-20 triumph, which improved the overall scoreline to 59-52 in favour of the Rwandese.

Buoyed by a capacity home crowd, the Rwandese champions raised the tempo a notch to blow the Kenyans out of the water in the ultimate quarter.

A 33-11 scoreline in the last quarter was evidence of what had morphed into a one-sided game, with NCT seemingly giving up on the tie.

Chief destroyer

Malian Aliou Diarra was the destroyer-in-chief for APR, topping the scoring charts with a game-high 21 points, in addition to 12 rebounds and three assists.

The man mountain was a thorn in the flesh for NCT, often denying the Kenyan champions opportunities to score courtesy of his game-high blocks (six).

For the Kenyans, skipper Tylor Ongwae was the go-to man, sinking 14 points, including two three-pointers out of the eight attempted.

This is in addition to nine rebounds and three assists for Ibs’ charges.

Joining him in the double-digit club was William Davis II who came away with 11 points, particularly starring in the third quarter in the absence of Ongwae who had been benched after accumulating three personal fouls.

The Kenyans have the chance to amend their false start when they next play Libya’s Al Ahli Tripoli at the same venue on Sunday.

The Libyans beat fellow debutants, Made By Basketball (MBB) of South Africa 87-77 in the first match of the day.