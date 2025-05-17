Eze the hero as Palace sink City to win first ever major trophy in history

LONDON, England, May 17, 2025 – Crystal Palace won the first major trophy in the club’s history with victory against Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Eberechi Eze was Palace’s hero when he crowned a superb counter-attack by sweeping home Daniel Munoz’s cross after 16 minutes.

City, meanwhile, endured a day of total frustration as they failed to win a trophy in a season for the first time since manager Pep Guardiola’s first campaign in charge in 2016-17.

They were furious when Palace keeper Dean Henderson was not shown a red card when he handled outside his area under pressure from Erling Haaland in the first half, the video assistant referee (VAR) adjudging that City’s striker was moving away from goal and therefore not denied a clear opportunity.

Henderson then emerged as Palace’s hero when he saved Omar Marmoush’s penalty after 36 minutes following Tyrick Mitchell’s foul on Bernardo Silva, Haaland stepping aside from spot-kick duties after failing with three of his past seven attempts.

City dominated possession but Oliver Glasner’s side defended magnificently, with Henderson outstanding, saving from Haaland, Josko Gvardiol and Jeremy Doku in the first half, then denying Claudio Echeverri after the break.

The final whistle sparked scenes of ecstasy among Palace fans as the long wait for success was over for the Eagles.

Palace deserve day of glory

The greatest day in Palace’s history was richly deserved and reward for faith in the work of Glasner, who has masterminded their superb run to FA Cup glory.

Palace did not win their first Premier League game this season until 27 October, but faith in the Austrian never wavered and the payback is this big prize – as well as a place in the Europa League next season.

Eze and Henderson have been two standout heroes on the road to Wembley, and they inspired the Eagles once again as City were punished at one end and thwarted at the other.

Eze provided the moment of magic, as he did in the quarter-final win at Fulham and the semi-final win against Aston Villa at Wembley, pouncing ruthlessly on Munoz’s cross to leave Stefan Ortega helpless.

City will forever believe Henderson should have seen red when he clawed the ball away from Haaland in the first half, but VAR ruled otherwise and Henderson produced an otherwise faultless display in front of watching England head coach Thomas Tuchel.

When he dived to his right to save Marmoush’s penalty, Henderson became the first keeper to save a penalty in an FA Cup final – excluding shootouts – since Petr Cech for Chelsea against Portsmouth in 2010.

City may have held sway in possession, with 78% compared to City’s 22%, but when it mattered Eze produced the goods again.

Munoz was another standout performer for Palace, whose fans had to go through 10 agonising minutes of additional time before the memories of losing FA Cup finals in 1990 and 2016 could be banished.

Glasner’s reaction, like his management, was calm and measured, while joy exploded for Palace elsewhere.

There were tears of joy on the pitch and in the stands as Palace finally sampled the sweet taste of success.

End of an era for Man City?

City’s FA Cup final display summed up their season of disappointment under Guardiola. It was laboured, faltering and came up short.

There was the heavy scent of the end of an era for a great side as there was no glorious last hurrah for Kevin de Bruyne, whose City career is coming to a close, while Silva may also come into the same category.

City, as expected, dominated the ball, but there was a lack of snap and urgency in their play and they can have few complaints apart from perhaps the injustice they will feel about Henderson’s handball.

It was also another miserable Wembley day for Haaland, who has failed to score in six games at Wembley or in eight finals for City.

It was a major surprise when he passed on penalty duties to strike partner Marmoush, whose unconvincing effort was saved by Henderson.

This was surely the time and place for Haaland, the main man, to step forward and assume responsibility.

This is the second year in a row they have lost the FA Cup final after losing to Manchester United.

Guardiola cut an irritated figure, appearing to exchange words with Henderson after the final whistle.

City must now refocus quickly for Tuesday’s Premier League game at home to Bournemouth, with work still to do to finish in the top five and qualify for next season’s Champions League.

For a club so used to success, finishing without a trophy is bad enough. Failure to reach Europe’s elite tournament would represent a catastrophe.