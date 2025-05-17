Cheruiyot enticed by men’s 5000m after Diamond League win

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17, 2025 – Kenya’s Reynold Cheruiyot wants to double in the men’s 1500m and 5000m in the future.

The youngster admits he has taken a liking to the 12-and-a-half-lap race and would love to specialise in it at some point in his career.

“My focus for this season will be to be at the Tokyo World Championships and run the 1,500m race, so I’m preparing for that goal. I want to do both distances in the future. My biggest thanks to all the fans who were here tonight and helped me get to this good result,” the 2022 World Under 20 champion said.

The 20-year-old continued his meteoric rise to the top of global athletics with a dominant performance in the men’s 5000m at the third leg of the Diamond League in Doha on Friday night.

Cheruiyot clocked a personal best (PB) of 13:16.40 in a race in which he unleashed a powerful kick in the final lap to romp home to victory.

Switzerland’s Dominic Lobalu came second after clocking a season’s best of 13:17.70, in a photo finish with Bahraini Birhanu Balew who also ran 13:17.70 in third.

It was the youngster’s second-ever race in the men’s 5000m, following on from the Athletics Kenya (AK) Track and Field Weekend meeting in March 2022 where he clocked 13:33.05 to finish sixth.

Reflecting on the race for the night, Cheruiyot further credited the large contingent of Kenyan fans on the stands for edging him on to victory in Qatar.

“I decided to hold some strength for the last part of the race and push hard in the last 400 metres. The Kenyan fans came to the stadium to cheer us and see us give our best. They gave me a lot of power,” he said.

Doha was Cheruiyot’s third race of the year following the Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour in February where he clocked 6:01 to win the men’s 2km loop.