Bayern thrash Hoffenheim in Muller's final hurrah for Bundesliga giants - Capital Sports
Thomas Muller ahead of his final game for Bayern Munich. PHOTO/FC BAYERN MUNCHEN

Football

Bayern thrash Hoffenheim in Muller’s final hurrah for Bundesliga giants

Published

HOFFENHEIM, Germany, May 17, 2025 – Newly crowned Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich finished the season with a 4-0 away win over Hoffenheim as Thomas Muller made his final appearance for the club.

The 35-year-old – who has won 13 Bundesliga titles and two Champions Leagues in Bavaria – will leave the club he has spent his entire senior career with when his contract expires this summer.

Muller made his 503rd Bundesliga appearance to go 12th in the league’s all-time appearance list, though he couldn’t add to his 248 club goals before being replaced by Harry Kane after an hour.

Michael Olise opened the scoring in the 33rd minute with a curling free-kick over the the wall that sneaked inside the post.

Hoffenheim striker Andrej Kramaric has scored eight goals against Bayern during his career – more than any current Bundesliga player – but the Croatian missed a clear chance in a one-on-one with Manuel Neuer early in the second half.

Shortly afterwards Joshua Kimmich doubled Bayern’s advantage when his close-range strike deflected past Oliver Baumann, before Serge Gnabry added a third with a low shot from the edge of the penalty area and Kane scored his 26th league goal of the season.

Kane’s former Tottenham team-mate Eric Dier made his final appearance for Bayern before a free transfer to Monaco this summer.

Leroy Sane came on as a late substitute amid speculation he could also leave the club this summer.

Champions Bayern finish the campaign 13 points clear of closest challengers Bayer Leverkusen, while Hoffenheim avoided dropping into the relegation play-off spot thanks to Heidenheim’s defeat by Werder Bremen.

