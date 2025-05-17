Another trophyless season for Ingwe as SDT upholds FKF Cup expulsion

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17, 2025 – The Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) have dismissed AFC Leopards’ appeal against Football Kenya Federation (FKF) decision to expel them from the domestic cup competition.

The tribunal said the federation’s League and Competitions Committee was right to award Mara Sugar passage into the round of 16 after their match against Ingwe was aborted in the dying embers of the game.

“The decision of the Football Kenya Federation Appeals Committee affirming the Leagues and Competitions Committee’s ruling is hereby upheld with the consequence that Mara Sugar FC proceeds to the next round of the knockout cup tournament,” the ruling indicated.

The match, played on March 8 at the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu, descended into chaos after Leopards’ fans invaded the pitch.

Hell broke loose after the centre referee reversed an earlier penalty decision after consultation with his assistant, prompting the fans to pour onto the turf.

With darkness first approaching, the match was eventually abandoned with scores tied at 0-0.

Subsequently, FKF’s League and Competitions Committee gave the sugar millers a bye to the next round, noting that Ingwe fans were responsible for the abandonment and hence, liable for punishment.

Furthermore, the federation warned Leopards to stamp out hooliganism within its fan base.

An appeal by the club was last week rejected by the federation, which upheld its initial decision.

SDT, in Saturday’s ruling, pointed out that Leopards cannot escape from the fact that their fans had caused the premature end to the game regardless of how genuine their grievances may have been.

“Our scales ultimately tilt toward the protection of match integrity and the principle that no club should benefit, even indirectly, from the disruptive conduct of its supporters. It is a foundational principle of sports governance that clubs bear responsibility for the behavior of those who act in their name, and this principle must be upheld if organized competition is to remain viable,” the tribunal noted.

In their prayers to SDT, Leopards had further argued that the leagues and competitions committee had overstepped their jurisdiction.

They pointed out that FKF’s disciplinary committee is the one mandated to handle matters pertaining to abandoned matches.

However, this was also shot down by the tribunal.

“On balance, and based on the wording of the FKF Constitution, Tournament Rules, and relevant FKF Regulations, this Tribunal concludes that the FKF Leagues and Competitions Committee did have jurisdiction to determine the result of the abandoned match,” they said.

The ruling added: “However, this jurisdiction must be exercised in a manner that does not encroach upon the Disciplinary Committee’s mandate, especially in cases requiring punitive sanctions. The separation of functions must be maintained to preserve procedural fairness and organizational integrity.”

With this final nail in the coffin that is their title hopes, Fred Ambani’s charges will now turn their attention to a strong finish to the 2024/25 season.

Ingwe, who lie sixth on the log with 45 points, play away to Bandari on Sunday.