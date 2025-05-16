Talanta star man Osoro urged to stay at relegation strugglers amid advances from top clubs

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16, 2025 – Talanta FC assistant coach Jackson Gatheru says the club are keen to hold on star forward Emmanuel Osoro at least for another season.

Gatheru says it is in the best interests for Osoro to play one more season with the side despite a horde of admirers in the top flight.

“I call him the ‘wonderkid’…he is an exceptional player…one whose praises I will continue singing to the end. I would advise him to take it easy and not be quick to move on amid the huge number of clubs that are eyeing him. It would be in his best interest to stay one more season with us,” the gaffer said.

Osoro has been a bright spark in Talanta’s gloomy run in the 2024/25 FKF Premier League season, topping the scoring charts with 16 goals from 31 matches.

His shining star got brighter on Wednesday when he scored a brace to drown title contenders Tusker FC in a league tie at the Dandora Stadium.

Talanta assistant coach Jackson Gatheru watches on against Tusker FC. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

It was a double that undoubtedly raised his profile in the transfer market and earned him a few more admiring glances from the big guns in the league.

Osoro has also scored against league defending champions Gor Mahia and leaders Kenya Police.

Reflecting on his player’s performance against Charles Okere’s charges, Gatheru was in awe.

“We thank him so much for the two goals he scored, which were a big boost for us in our bid to survive relegation. Overall, the boys gave a good account of themselves as well as the technical bench. We thank God for the win because it is one that we desperately needed,” Gatheru said.

The coach also waxed lyrical about goalkeeper Brandon Obiero who saved Deogratius Ojok’s first half penalty to maintain Talanta’s lead.

“He has come in the team at the right time and given us the right boost. Keeping three clean sheets in four matches is a huge credit to him. I am happy for him in the way he has taken his chances,” the coach said.

Talanta, who lie 12th with 35 points, next play Kenya Police over the weekend.