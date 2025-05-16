Salah criticises ‘harsh’ Alexander-Arnold boos

LIVERPOOL, England, May 16, 2025 – Mohamed Salah says Trent Alexander-Arnold did not deserve to be booed by some Liverpool fans after the defender announced he will leave his boyhood club this summer.

The right-back, 26, will depart the newly crowned Premier League champions when his contract expires at the end of June, and is expected to join Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold was born in Liverpool and came through the club’s youth system before making his professional debut in 2016.

He played for the first time since confirming his impending exit when he appeared as a substitute in the 2-2 draw against Arsenal on Sunday and received jeers from some supporters.

“I think somehow the fans were being harsh with him,” Salah told Sky Sports., external

“I think he didn’t deserve it at the time, he deserved the fans to treat him the best way possible because he gave it all to the fans.

“We shouldn’t act this way with anyone who always appreciates the people, who came here even for six months.

“Imagine someone who gives you his all for 20 years. It’s shouldn’t be like this. I hope that will change next game, against Brighton or in the last game of the season, because he deserves the farewell.”

Alexander-Arnold has made 353 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions, scoring 23 goals.

He has helped them win two Premier League titles, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the League Cup, and Salah believes he deserves the best send-off possible given what he has helped the club achieve.

“I really love him,” he added.

“I think he deserves the best farewell leaving the club. He has done a lot for the city and done a lot for the club and he’s one of probably the best players in the club’s history. He gave it all.”

Salah, who signed a new two-year deal at Liverpool last month, said he talked with Alexander-Arnold about his decision, but did not try to convince him to stay.

“I think he needed a new challenge,” Salah said. “He spoke to me about it. It’s his decision for sure. He’s won it all twice or three times – what more can he have done?

“It’s his decision – I did not try to convince him to stay because I know 20 years in a club is not easy, it’s so tough.”