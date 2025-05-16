Real agree to pay Huijsen’s £50m release clause

LONDON, England, May 16, 2025 – Real Madrid are set to sign Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen after agreeing to pay the defender’s £50m release clause.

The Spain international, 20, is close to agreeing personal terms with the La Liga club, turning down a number of offers to remain in England.

Madrid will activate the release clause in Huijsen’s Bournemouth contract, which he signed less than 12 months ago.

The fee will be paid in three instalments, with Huijsen’s two former clubs set to receive a slice of the fee – Juventus are due 10% and Malaga 5%.

BBC Sport has been told by multiple sources the deal is progressing with a full agreement expected soon.

Real wanted to complete the signing before next month’s inaugural Club World Cup in the US.

Huijsen had as many as seven offers on the table, and had attracted interest from Premier League clubs Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle.

Huijsen has chosen Real and will return to Spain where he grew up, playing for Costa Unida CF academy in Marbella and Malaga’s youth team.

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, who is set to replace Carlo Ancelotti as Real manager, has been instrumental in the decision to sign the defender and prioritised signing a young centre-back.

Huijsen joined Bournemouth from Juventus last summer for a fee of £12.6m.

The Netherlands-born defender has made 34 appearances in all competitions for the Cherries this season, scoring three times.

Huijsen is set to become Madrid’s second signing from the Premier League this summer, with Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold also set to move to the Spanish capital.

Huijsen was subject of an international tug-of-war between the Netherlands, where he was born, and Spain, where he was raised.

He opted to play for Spain, and made his debut for the 2024 European Championship winners against the Netherlands in March 2025.

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente, who gave Huijsen his international debut, says the defender is “ready” for the move to the Bernabeu.

“I see him – if nothing gets in the way – as capable of playing for any team,” De La Fuente told BBC Sport.

“I don’t see any limits. Huijsen is having a great season in the Premier League and is ready. I’m sure he’ll keep improving with time, naturally.”

Cherries stand to quadruple their money

Nizaar Kinsella

BBC Sport football news reporter

Tiago Pinto, Bournemouth’s president of football operations, was crucial in the signing of Huijsen.

The Portuguese joined the Cherries from Roma in 2024, where he was general manager.

He was key in landing Huijsen, having watched the former Roma defender on loan at the Stadio Olimpico that season.

Those with knowledge of the negotiations say Pinto knew he could exploit Juventus’ need to sell players.

This is despite one source in Turin saying they thought Huijsen could become “world class” even when he started out in their academy teams.

Bournemouth ended up signing Huijsen for £12.6m, in a deal potentially rising to £15m.

After an injury to team-mate Marcos Senesi, Huijsen broke into Bournemouth’s starting XI and hasn’t looked back.

He was exceptional on his third Premier League start, scoring a towering header in a 1-0 win over Tottenham at Vitality Stadium in December.

He has been an ever-present in Andoni Iraola’s defence since.

Once a move to the Bernabeu is completed, the Cherries will have quadrupled their initial outlay on the defender.

Huijsen can meet Real Madrid demands

Guillem Balague

BBC Sport Columnist

@GuillemBalague

What has become very clear, not just at Real Madrid but at all the top teams, is that there are players that cannot last a whole season and cannot play three games in a row.

It is nothing to do with training or bad preparation, it is just the physical demands.

Real feel there are some areas of the team that need reinforcements and central defence is one of them.

In Dean, they see someone that can maintain the level of the Premier League, who has the physicality to deal with it and is still developing.

The club was always going to invest in a centre-back this summer but they have decided to invest quickly before the Club World Cup.