Mountain-moving Faith! Youngster Cherotich wins thrilling race at Doha Diamond League - Capital Sports
Faith Cherotich crosses the finish line to win the women's 3000m steeplechase at the Brussels Diamond League. PHOTO/WANDA DIAMOND LEAGUE X

Athletics

Mountain-moving Faith! Youngster Cherotich wins thrilling race at Doha Diamond League

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16, 2025 – Olympics bronze medalist Faith Cherotich displayed a never-say-die spirit to win the women’s 3000m steeplechase at the third leg of the Diamond League in Doha on Friday night.

Cherotich clocked a world lead of 9:05.08 to cross the finish line ahead of fellow countrywoman, Olympic champion Winfred Yavi of Bahrain, who timed a season’s best of 9:05.26.

Ethiopia’s Sembo Almayew finished third in a season’s best of 9:09.27 in what was a nerve racking race to the end.

Cherotich had led for a majority of the race but seemed to lose steam in the second last lap as Yavi, who had been bidding her time at the tail-end of the leading pack, made her move to the front.

However, the youngster recovered, wading off the challenge of Alemayew to reduce the final lap to a two-horse race with Yavi.

Yavi seemed destined for top honour but a powerful kick by Cherotich in the last 50m spurred her past the Kenyan-born Bahraini for her second straight Diamond League victory — following on from last September’s triumph at the season-ender in Brussels.

