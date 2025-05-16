‘Lil Faith’ to move mountains in Doha as Kenyans line up for Diamond League

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16, 2025 – Kenyan youngster Faith Cherotich will be out to move mountains when she takes to the track for the third leg of the Diamond League in Doha, Qatar on Friday night.

The Olympics bronze medalist will have to wade off a strong challenge from an elite competition in the women’s 3000m steeplechase, which will be the final race on the programme.

Cherotich will be up against familiar foes with who she shares the same country of birth, including, Olympic champion Winfred Yavi of Bahrain, the 2022 World Champion Norah Jeruto of Kazakhstan in addition to 2021 Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai of Uganda.

The 20-year-old will be competing in her first track race of the year, off the back of a rich harvest in 2024 where she clinched her first Diamond League Trophy.

The 2022 World Under 20 champion ensured of that when she clocked 9:02.36 to win the final leg of last year’s series in Brussels, Belgium on September 14.

Chepchirchir out to shine

Preceding the women’s 3000m steeplechase is the women’s 1500m where another rising star, Nelly Chepchirchir, will be representing Kenyan blood alongside three others.

The youngster is fresh off a morale boosting victory at last month’s Road to Records Adizero event in Herzogenaurach, Germany where she clocked 4:23.99 to win the women’s mile for a second successive time.

Other Kenyans include Susan Ejore who represented Kenya at this year’s World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China as well as the 2021 World Under 20 3000m champion Teresia Gateri Muthoni.

Kenya v Ethiopia showdown

It will be a mouth-watering showdown in the men’s 5000m where the Kenyan quartet of Reynold Cheruiyot, Cornelius Kemboi, Boaz Kiprugut and Edwin Kurgat will be battling for top honour with other athletes.

It may well be a Kenya v Ethiopia race with the Eastern African nation boasting an equally accomplished line-up that includes two-time World Indoor champion Samuel Tefera, 2019 African Games silver medalist Getnet Wale, Khairi Bejiga, Yihune Addisu and Adehena Kasaye.

Amidst the expected rivalry between the two nations, Djibouti’s Mohammed Ismail could just play the spoiler and walk away with all the spoils as he did at last year’s African Championships in Douala, Cameroon where he won the continental title.

United States’ Cooper Teare is also a man to watch, the American boasting the season’s fastest time of 12:57.97.

Wanyonyi-less 800m

With the absence of global sensation Emmanuel Wanyonyi, it is left to Commonwealth Games champion Wycliffe Kinyamal, African Games champion Aron Cheminingwa and Laban Kipkorir to do the country proud in the men’s 800m.

It won’t be easy pickings though, what with the presence of 2022 African champion Slimane Moula of Algeria and Paris Olympian Bryce Hoppel of the United States in the startlist.

Also to keep an eye on is the 2022 African bronze medalist Tshepiso Masalela of Botswana.