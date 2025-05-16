Kibet, Ekwam star at AK Track and Field meeting in Nairobi - Capital Sports
Zablon Ekwam celebrates his win in the men's 200m. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Athletics

Kibet, Ekwam star at AK Track and Field meeting in Nairobi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16, 2025 – Kenyan youngster Noah Kibet continued his comeback from a disappointing outing at the World Indoor Championships with victory at the sixth leg of the Athletics Kenya (AK) Track and Field Weekend meeting at the Ulinzi Sports Complex, Nairobi.

The 2022 World Indoor silver medalist clocked 1:45.98 to cut the tape in the men’s 800m, ahead of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Cornelius Tuwei (1:46.14) and the 2021 World Under 20 1500m champion Vincent Kibet (1:47.42) who came second and third respectively.

Kibet, the 2021 World Under 20 bronze medalist, was competing in his first event since failing to reach the finals of the men’s 800m at March’s World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China.

The 21-year-old clocked 1:48.90 to finish fourth in the men’s semis and with that, kiss goodbye to his hopes for a third career medal.

Elsewhere, in the women’s 800m, Paris Olympian Vivian Chebet continued her hot streak in 2025, clocking 2:03.72 for the victory.

Zablon Ekwam outsprints Wiseman Were (centre) to the finish line. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Chebet’s colleagues at KDF, Emily Jerop and Esther Moraa came second and third after timing 2:12.09 and 2:13.24, respectively.

Ekwam too hot

In the men’s 200m, Paris Olympian Zablon Ekwam posted the fastest time in a star-studded discipline that included Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Wiseman Were and the 2022 African 4x100m relay champion Dan Kiviasi, among others.

Ekwam clocked 20.56 to top the podium, ahead of upcoming sprint sensation Isaac Omurwa (20.98) and Were (21.13) who took second and third respectively.

Milicent Ndoro in full flight in the women’s 200m. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Milicent Ndoro triumphed in the women’s 200m, timing 23.75, ahead of Loice Morara (24.24) and Delisha Atyang (24.75) in second and third.

At the same time, weightlifter Winny Langat showcased her diverse talent with victory in the women’s pole vault.

The National Police Service officer threw 2.80m as Central’s Lydia Mawia (2.40m) and Veronicah Chebet (2.40m) who took the subsequent two places.

Friday’s competition sets the stage for the sixth edition of the Kip Keino Classic World Continental Tour Gold — to be held at a yet-to-be-identified venue.

FULL RESULTS 6th AK Weekend Meet 2025 – UlinziDownload

