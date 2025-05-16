Kericho to Host eighth leg of KCB Golf Series

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16, 2025 – Kericho Golf Club, nestled in the heart of the tea-rich highlands, will host the eighth leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour, this weekend.

Over 250 golfers are due to converge at the lush course for a competitive tournament in which the top two will qualify for the tour’s grand finale slated for December 5, this year.

“We are excited to be part of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour – a regional series that has been crucial in democratizing the sport, fostering regional unity and boosting socio-economic development. Golfers can expect a course that is in pristine condition and I urge them to show up in numbers for this fantastic outing,” Kericho Golf Club Captain Anthony Cheruiyot said.

The morning action tees off at 6:30 am while the afternoon tee has been scheduled for 12:30 pm.

Golfer Lavin Asego in action during the Sigona Golf Day at the Sigona Golf Club on April 6. PHOTO/KCB

The club’s peerless golfer Collins Kipchirchir is set to compete at the event alongside other top amateur golfers from Kericho and its neighbouring clubs.

The event culminates on Sunday with a junior golf clinic at the same venue, expected to draw 100 young golfers as part of the Bank’s efforts to grow the sport.

In addition, a tree-planting exercise will be held as part of KCB’s ongoing sustainability initiatives under the golf series.

Speaking ahead of the tourney, KCB Group Director Marketing and Communications Rosalind Gichuru said it is evidence of Kericho’s burgeoning reputation as a hotbed of golfing in the country.

“Our involvement in golf is aimed at elevating the sport to elite levels while giving enthusiasts opportunities to compete in local, regional and global events, to position Kenya as a premier golfing destination. Recently, Kericho has grown to become a golfing town. Therefore, we saw it fit to host this competition at the town to enable more golfers to enjoy the game,” Gichuru said.

So far, the series has traversed Mombasa, Nairobi, and Kiambu counties as well as Burundi.