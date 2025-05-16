How Simba wa Nairobi mauled Gor’s title dreams at Dandora Stadium

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16, 2025 – Nairobi City Stars assistant coach Patrick Gitagia says they beat Gor Mahia by creating numerical superiority in their defensive area at the Dandora Stadium on Thursday evening.

Gitagia says they exposed their opponent’s back three, ensuring their forwards bombarded K’Ogalo’s backline whenever their defenders were out of formation.

“We analysed them well coming into the game and knew their weaknesses. They play with three at the back but one of their defenders tends to go forward a lot, leaving two at the back. In such scenarios, we always ensured that we had two attackers bombarding forward, which was a numerical advantage and increased the likelihood of us scoring,” Gitagia said.

Hansel Ochieng’ and Vincent Owino struck for Simba wa Nairobi on either side of Benson Omalla’s leveller for K’Ogalo in a high octane first 45 minutes.

Gor Mahia’s Austine Odhiambo slumps to the ground in dejection after defeat to Nairobi City Stars. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

It was a huge feat for the relegation strugglers who completed a double over the record league champions, following on from their 2-1 victory in October last year.

It was an achievement that left Gitagia in seventh heaven.

“They are a very good opponent and it was a very great match. I am so delighted to have completed a double over them. Despite our struggles with relegation this season, it shows that the boys have character. We do not deserve to be in the position that we are in currently,” he said.

Nairobi City Stars’ Salim Odeka in action against Gor Mahia. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

City Stars lie 17th on the log with 30 points, one ahead of bottom-placed Bidco United who lost 2-1 to Shabana on Wednesday.

Their next encounter is against Posta Rangers on Sunday, with coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo’s side not assured of safety despite lying 14th with 33 points.

Gitagia says they have, similarly, studied their opponents and know what to expect.

“We have been paying attention to their matches, including the last one they played. The good thing about many teams in this league is that they rarely change their formations and so you sort of know what to expect when you come up against them,” the assistant coach said.

The duel with the mailmen is set for Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday.