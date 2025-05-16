Cheruiyot cruises to victory at Doha Diamond League in stunning run - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Reynold Kipkorir Cheruiyot competing in the 1500m. PHOTO/World Athletics

Athletics

Cheruiyot cruises to victory at Doha Diamond League in stunning run

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16, 2025 – Kenya’s Reynold Cheruiyot stormed to victory at the third leg of the Diamond League in Doha on Friday night.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 2022 World Under 20 1500m champion clocked a personal best (PB) of 13:16.40 to win the men’s 5000m in a dominant performance in which he produced a powerful kick to cut the tape.

Switzerland’s Dominic Lobalu came second after clocking a season’s best of 13:17.70, in a photo finish with Bahraini Birhanu Balew who also ran 13:17.70 in third.

Podium for Kinyamal

In the men’s 800m, Commonwealth Games champion Wycliffe Kinyamal clinched third after clocking a season’s best of 1:43.37.

Botswana’s Tshepiso Maselela topped the race after clocking a world lead of 1:43.11 as American Bryce Hoppel came second in 1:43.26.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved