Cheruiyot cruises to victory at Doha Diamond League in stunning run

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16, 2025 – Kenya’s Reynold Cheruiyot stormed to victory at the third leg of the Diamond League in Doha on Friday night.

The 2022 World Under 20 1500m champion clocked a personal best (PB) of 13:16.40 to win the men’s 5000m in a dominant performance in which he produced a powerful kick to cut the tape.

Switzerland’s Dominic Lobalu came second after clocking a season’s best of 13:17.70, in a photo finish with Bahraini Birhanu Balew who also ran 13:17.70 in third.

Podium for Kinyamal

In the men’s 800m, Commonwealth Games champion Wycliffe Kinyamal clinched third after clocking a season’s best of 1:43.37.

Botswana’s Tshepiso Maselela topped the race after clocking a world lead of 1:43.11 as American Bryce Hoppel came second in 1:43.26.