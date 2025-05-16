Cherono resumes winning ways at AK Weekend meet after long hiatus - Capital Sports
Mercy Cherono wins the women's 5000m at the AK Track and Field Weekend Meeting on Friday. PHOTO/ATHLETICS KENYA

Athletics

Cherono resumes winning ways at AK Weekend meet after long hiatus

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16, 2025 – The 2014 Commonwealth Games champion Mercy Cherono rolled back the glory years with a commanding win at the sixth leg of the Athletics Kenya (AK) Track and Field Weekend Meeting at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Friday.

Cherono clocked 15:45.50 to triumph in the women’s 5000m, ahead of Diana Wanza (15:52.04) and Regina Wambui (15:56.44) who clinched second and third respectively.

It was Cherono’s second race of the year, following the National Cross Country Championships in February at the Eldoret Sports Club in Eldoret.

On that occasion, the 34-year-old clocked 7:18 to finish seventh in the women’s 2km loop.

She will be hoping for more victories as she bids to represent Kenya at international competitions, notably, the World Championships in Tokyo in September, this year.

Her last time in national team colours was at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil where she came fourth in the women’s 5000m — clocking 14:42.89 in the final.

