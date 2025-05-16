Chepchirchir victorious at Doha Diamond League in dominant performance

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16, 2025 – Kenyan youngster Nelly Chepchirchir continued her blazing start to the year with victory at the third leg of the Diamond League in Doha on Friday night.

The 21-year-old clocked a season’s best of 4:05.00 to top the women’s 1500m, ahead of fellow countrywoman, Susan Ejore, who timed 4:06:27 in second.

Great Britain’s Jemma Reekie was third after clocking a season’s best of 4:07.33.

Chepchirchir was competing off the back of another successful run at last month’s Adizero Roads to Records where she won her second straight title in the women’s mile after clocking 4:23.99.