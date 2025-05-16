Audacity of hope? Okere vows to fight for league title to last second

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16, 2025 – Tusker FC head coach Charles Okere is adamant that the brewers will contend for the FKF Premier League title until the last second of the final match of the 2024/25 season.

Okere insists his team are hungry for their 14th league crown, despite a depleting 2-0 defeat to Talanta FC on Wednesday evening.

“We will fight until the last minute…this is the nature of football. The game went in favour of Talanta but you never know…the next game will work in our favour. We will not drop our guard but we will fight until the last game,” the gaffer said.

The brewers were left staggering by Emmanuel Osoro’s brace in the first and second half to leave them in second place with 55 points — three behind leaders Kenya Police who lost 2-1 to Kakamega Homeboyz on the same day.

Tusker’s Lawrence Luvanda in action against Talanta. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Their tough afternoon at the Dandora Stadium was compounded by Deogratius Ojok’s penalty miss in the first half.

Tusker’s shyness in front of goal remains a huge headache for Okere even as they hold out for hope of lifting the league trophy come the end of the season.

“I thank God for today even though we lost. Tactically, we were the better team and even got a penalty, which unfortunately we lost. We are still struggling with our offense and this is something we need to improve on in the last three games…hopefully, we will be top of the table at the end of the season,” the former Harambee Starlets head coach said.

The Ruaraka-based side next play Sofapaka at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday.