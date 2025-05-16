13 injured as car crashes into crowd at Espanyol-Barcelona match - Capital Sports
RCD Espanyol stadium. PHOTO/BBC SPORT

Football

13 injured as car crashes into crowd at Espanyol-Barcelona match

Published

BARCELONA, Spain, May 16, 2025 – Thirteen people were injured when a car crashed into a crowd of fans outside the derby match between Espanyol and Barcelona on Thursday.

The match, in which Barcelona won the La Liga title thanks to a 2-0 victory, was delayed for several minutes in the early stages while the referee was briefed by police.

Police in Barcelona said four of those injured were taken to hospital but none were said to be in a serious condition.

In a statement on social media, police added that the incident did not present any danger to the crowd inside the stadium.

The car’s driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and causing injury.

Videos posted on social media showed a car had stopped between some bins outside the stadium and was surrounded by fans. It then drove into the crowd.

Local authorities said the incident occurred as Espanyol fans gathered to welcome the team’s coach.

Ten ambulances were sent to the scene. The most severe injury reported was a broken leg.

“It was an accident, some people were injured, but not seriously. There are no major incidents to report,” Salvador Illa, the president of the Government of Catalonia, who was present at the match, told Spanish TV channel Movistar Plus.

