NCBA Golf Series Heads to Kakamega as Junior Golfers Tee Off at Windsor this Weekend

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – The Kakamega Sports Club will play host to the 10th leg of the ongoing NCBA Golf Series this weekend, as the tournament continues its nationwide tour that began in January.

The tournament will tee off early Saturday morning, with the first group of players taking to the course at 7:00 a.m.

Over 100 golfers are expected to compete on the club’s lush 9-hole course, all vying for coveted qualification slots to the Grand Finale scheduled for November at the Muthaiga Golf Club.

So far, the series has witnessed vibrant participation across the country, with qualifying events held at VetLab Sports Club, Nandi Bears, Malindi, Kiambu, Kenya Railway, Nakuru, Golf Park, Thika Sports Club, and most recently, Machakos Golf Club.

To date, more than 40 golfers have secured their spots in the finale.

Speaking ahead of the event, NCBA Group Managing Director, John Gachora, remarked;

“We are thrilled to bring the NCBA Golf Series to Kakamega, continuing our commitment to nurturing talent and growing the game of golf across the country. Each stop in the series reflects our belief in building community and providing opportunities for golfers of all skill levels to showcase their abilities. We look forward to a great turnout and an exciting day of competition.”

Ronald Omondi, Captain of Kakamega Sports Club, expressed his excitement about hosting the event;

“It’s a great honor to welcome the NCBA Golf Series to Kakamega. Our course is in excellent condition despite the recent rains, and we are confident that players will enjoy a competitive yet enjoyable experience. We invite golf enthusiasts from across the region to come and participate in this tournament.”

This leg comes on the heels of a successful 9th event held at Machakos Golf Club this past weekend, which also attracted over 100 players. Joe Mboya and Ruth Mbeti emerged as the top performers in the men’s and ladies’ categories, respectively.

Playing off handicap 17, Mboya carded an impressive 44 points to claim the Overall Winner title in the men’s division. He was closely followed by Ben Mumo (hcp 17) with 42 points, and David Mwangtangi (hcp 14), who also posted 42 points to finish third on countback. Maruti Litali (hcp 20) rounded out the top four with a strong 41 points.

In the ladies’ category, Ruth Mbeti, playing off handicap 33, delivered a stellar round of 40 points to take home the Overall Lady Winner trophy. Mercy Nderitu (hcp 33) finished runner-up with a commendable 35 points.

Second NCBA Interschool Golf Tournament to be held at the Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club on Friday, May 16, 2025

Meanwhile, junior golf is set to continue this weekend, as 168 juniors from 27 schools are set to compete in the second NCBA Interschool Golf Tournament to be held at the Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club on Friday, May 16, 2025. This is the second edition of the event this year organized by the Junior Golf Foundation Kenya (JGF), in partnership with the NCBA Bank.

The event has seen the entry of new schools, including the Consolata School Nairobi, Nova Pioneer-Tatu Primary, Pioneer Junior School, and the Sun and Shield Primary & Junior School in Nakuru.

Designed to cater to both handicapped and non-handicapped juniors, the tournament continues to expand the reach and accessibility of golf among school-going children. It serves as a key component of JGF’s Get Into Golf Initiative, a national movement aimed at growing junior golf from grassroots to elite levels.

The competition is structured into four main categories:

10 Years & Under

11-12 Years

13-14 Years

15-18 Years

Schools field teams of four players in the categories, where the best three scores count for the team.

The participating schools are: The Banda School, Braeburn Garden Estate, Braeburn Gitanga Road, Braeside Lavington School, Consolata School Nairobi, Crawford International School, Faith Ventures Academy, Hillcrest Preparatory School, Hillcrest Secondary School, Home School, International School of Kenya, Kenton College, Kiota School, Lenana School, Limuru Children Centre, Makini School, Montessori Learning Centre – Prep, Nova Pioneer-Tatu Primary, Peponi School, Pioneer Junior School, Premier Academy, Rosslyn Academy, Rusinga School, St. Austen’s Academy, St. Ruth School, Sun and Shield Primary & Junior School, The Nairobi Academy

The schools include St. Ruth School which won the 10 years and under category and the Home School whose teams dominated the 11-14 and 15-18 years categories in March 2025.

NCBA’s continued sponsorship has been instrumental in supporting JGF’s mission to make golf a sport for all, including initiatives that empower girls, differently abled juniors, and underprivileged youth.

Their partnership reflects a long-term investment in the development of not only golfers but also disciplined, focused, and responsible future leaders.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, JGF President Vincent Mukiri remarked:

“The beauty of the NCBA Interschool Tournament lies not only in the competition, but in the collaboration. By getting more schools involved, we are building a sustainable future for junior golf in Kenya. Through our ‘Get Into Golf Initiative,’ we’re making sure every child, regardless of background gets a chance to learn, play and thrive through golf.”

The tournament is the second of three interschool tournaments. The third is the historic NCBA Lisle Shaw Interschool Tournament set for October 2025, which will be open exclusively to juniors with official handicaps. This upcoming event will serve as a more competitive platform, allowing juniors to test their skills against their peers on a national stage.