Deal Gone Wrong: Son files criminal complaint over alleged blackmail plot

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15 – Tottenham captain Son Heung-min has filed a criminal complaint with the South Korean police for being the victim of an alleged blackmail plot after it was reported that a woman threatened him with a false pregnancy claim.

Gangnam Police Station in southern Seoul said it had detained a woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s on suspicion of extortion and attempted extortion, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported., external

The woman is alleged to have approached Son last year, claiming she was carrying his child. She reportedly demanded money to stay silent.

The man then allegedly followed up with him in March, trying to get money.

Son’s agency said in a statement that the South Korea captain is the “clear victim in this case”.

Tottenham face Manchester United in the Europa League final in Bilbao on Wednesday.

South Korea forward Son has scored 173 goals in 451 games for Spurs since joining from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.

“Son & Football Limited has filed a criminal complaint for blackmail against individuals who threatened the player by claiming they would spread false information,” his agency said.

“The police are currently investigating the matter, and we will provide updates as soon as the investigation concludes.

“We will take strong legal action against those who engaged in blackmail and intimidation based on clearly false claims.”