NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – Champions Gor Mahia blew away a chance to close on leaders Kenya Police FC in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League after losing 2-1 to bottom side Nairobi City Stars on Thursday.

A win for Gor Mahia, who have a game in hand would have cut Police’s lead to two points.

On the other hand, it was an important victory for City Stars who are now two points off safely from the relegation zone.