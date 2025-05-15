250 golfers to grace KCB Golf Series in Kericho

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – Kericho Golf Club, nestled in the heart of the tea-rich highlands, will play host to the eighth leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour as over 250 golfers converge at the lush course for a competitive tournament this Saturday.

The club, known for its ever-green fairways, well-maintained tee boxes and smooth, fast greens, will welcome golfers from around the country who will be battling for the two top spots to get a chance to participate at the tour’s grand finale slated for December 5, 2025.

“We are excited to be part of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour – a regional series that has been crucial in democratizing the sport, fostering regional unity and boosting socio-economic development. Golfers can expect a course that is in pristine condition and I urge them to show up in numbers for this fantastic outing,” noted Kericho Golf Club Captain Anthony Cheruiyot.

So far, the series has traversed Mombasa, Nairobi, and Kiambu counties.

Regionally, the amateur tournament has been to Burundi. Currently, over 100 participants and over 500 juniors have been reached, highlighting the tour’s growing impact.

Speaking ahead of the Kericho leg, KCB Group Director Marketing and Communications Rosalind Gichuru said;

“Our involvement in golf is aimed at elevating the sport to elite levels while giving enthusiasts opportunities to compete in local, regional and global events, to position Kenya as a premier golfing destination. Recently, Kericho has grown to become a golfing town. Therefore, we saw it fit to host this competition at the town to enable more golfers to enjoy the game.”

The morning tee action is expected to get underway at 6:30 am while the afternoon tee has been scheduled for 12:30 pm.

The club’s peerless golfer Collins Kipchirchir is set to compete at the event alongside other top amateur golfers from Kericho and its neighbouring clubs.

This Sunday, KCB will host a junior golf clinic at the same venue, expected to draw 100 young golfers as part of the Bank’s efforts to grow the sport.

In addition, a tree-planting exercise will be held as part of KCB’s ongoing sustainability initiatives under the golf series.