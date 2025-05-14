Kenya’s Nairobi City Thunder In Kigali For BAL As Tickets For Playoffs and Final On Sale - Capital Sports
Kenya’s Nairobi City Thunder In Kigali For BAL As Tickets For Playoffs and Final On Sale

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – Kenya’s champions Nairobi City Thunder have arrived in Kigali, Rwanda ahead of their debut at the Basketball Africa League (BAL) as tickets for the league’s milestone fifth season’s Playoffs and Finals go on sale.

Nairobi City Thunder will join South Africa’s Made by Basketball (MBB) who are coached by 1986 NBA champion Sam Vincent (USA), Libya’s Al Ahli Tripoli and hosts APR of Rwanda in the Nile Conference which is the last round of the group phase from May 17-25 at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda.

The playoffs and final will take place in Pretoria, South Africa for the first time from June 6 – 14 at the SunBet Arena.

KIGALI, RWANDA – JUNE 1: Petroleos De Luanda celebrate after winning the 2024 Basketball Africa League championship against the Al Ahly Ly during the 2024 Basketball Africal League Championship on June 1, 2024 at BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Nacer Talel/NBAE via Getty Images)

Fans can purchase their tickets at BAL.NBA.com and Ticketmaster.co.za, with single-game tickets starting at Ksh 620 (88 ZAR) for the seeding and single-elimination quarterfinal games.

During the Playoffs and Finals, fans can save at least 10% when purchasing 10 or more tickets by emailing BalTickets@thebal.com.  Fans who purchase tickets will also have free access to the BAL Fan Zone at the arena.  

Al-Ittihad (Egypt, 6-0), Rivers Hoopers (Nigeria, 4-2), US Monastir (Tunisia, 4-2), Petro de Luanda (Angola, 3-3), and Kriol Star (Cape Verde, 3-3) have already qualified for the BAL Playoffs and Finals, with the last three playoff slots to be decided following the Nile Conference games in Kigali.

