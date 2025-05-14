CS Mvurya Puts On Notice Contractor At Kanduyi Stadium While Groundbreaking Talent Academy In Bungoma - Capital Sports
Sports CS Salim Mvurya.

Sports

CS Mvurya Puts On Notice Contractor At Kanduyi Stadium While Groundbreaking Talent Academy In Bungoma

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya on Wednesday put on notice a contractor at the Kanduyi Stadium owing to the slow pace of the construction of the facility.

The CS while acknowledging ongoing development projects in the Western Region, expressed dissatisfaction with the works at the facility located in Bungoma County.

Mvurya directed the contractor to complete the canopy and all final construction works by the end of June 2025.

The CS was speaking after officiating the groundbreaking ceremony of the Webuye West Constituency Sports & Talent Academy which will be hosted at Friends School Bokoli Boys High School.

He described the transformative project as a significant economic game changer for the local community.

Once completed, the academy will serve as a platform to identify, nurture, and elevate the talents of local sportsmen and women, preparing them for opportunities on the international stage and promoting economic empowerment.

The Academy is the 7th of 37 being established across the country, in line with President William Ruto’s inclusive vision of youth empowerment through strategic investment in talent development.

The Cabinet Secretary commended the strong and harmonious collaboration between the County Government and the area Member of Parliament, which has been instrumental in realizing this initiative.

