Advantage Gor As Leaders Police Caged While Tusker Stumble

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – Leaders Kenya Police FC and second placed Tusker FC lost their respective Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League matches Wednesday afternoon to hand record champions Gor Mahia advantage.

Police were shot down 2-1 by hosts Kakamega Homeboyz to stay on 58 points at the summit, three ahead of Tusker FC who lost 2-0 to Talanta FC at the Dandora Stadium in the capital city.

Tusker and FC Talanta players jostle for space at Dandora Stadium. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The result leaves Gor Mahia with advantage having two matches in hand and sitting third on 53 points.

K’Ogalo play bottom side Nairobi City Stars Thursday and a win will propel them to second on the log with 56 points, two behind Police and with a game in hand against AFC Leopards which if they win, will take them at the top of the table for the first time this season with three matches to go before the league ends.

In other Wednesday results, Shabana edged out Bidco United 2-1 at the Gusii Stadium to close in on Gor only one point separating them while the loss for Bidco compounded them at the chop zone on 29 points, three behind Murang’a who are in the safety space.

At the Ulinzi Sports Complex, the hosts Ulinzi Stars were held to a 1-1 draw by Posta Rangers while Bandari and mara Sugar played to a goalless draw.