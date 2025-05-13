Rescue For Samba Boys? Can Ancelotti fix Brazil and end World Cup hoodoo?

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 13 – Carlo Ancelotti has agreed to take over as head coach of the Brazil national team.

It is one of the most eye-catching appointments in international football history.

For a team so deeply tied to the nation’s ‘beautiful game’ identity, the decision to bring in a foreign coach – one of Europe’s elite – signals a desperation to win and an ambition for the struggling Selecao to turn a corner.

“Ancelotti was the main choice because he has an unrivalled tradition of success, winning in five countries,” said South American football expert Tim Vickery.

So, with the 2026 World Cup around the corner, can Ancelotti fix Brazil?

What’s gone wrong for Brazil?

Brazil’s footballing dominance has fallen away in the last two decades.

Despite lifting two Copa America titles in that time, in 2007 and 2019, their record at the World Cup – the ultimate measure of success – has been disappointing

They have not won the tournament since triumphing for the fifth time in 2002, and their recent exits have been painful signals of decline.

The most dismal came in 2014, when Brazil, hosting the World Cup, were humiliated 7-1 by Germany in the semi-finals.

Belgium got the better of Brazil in a 2018 quarter-final, while 2022 trophy hopes were dashed by defeat to Croatia on penalties in the last eight.

“Every campaign since 2002 has ended as soon as the side has come up against a European team in the knockout stages,” said Vickery.

“It’s become a hoodoo they want to overcome and another reason they’ve gone with a European coach this time round. They’re saying ‘if we want to beat them next time round, we need someone who knows them’.”

Brazil’s current World Cup qualifying campaign has been alarming.

They should qualify comfortably enough, but a dire run, including a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Argentina, has caused a scramble for answers.

Managers have come and gone in recent years amid the clamour for a winning team.

Tite, respected for bringing a sense of order and pride, stepped down as planned after Qatar 2022. The team’s most recent coach, Dorival Junior, was sacked following the Argentina collapse.

This has led the Brazilian Football Confederation to deploy a bold plan, one that has been long in their thoughts: Project Ancelotti.

It will officially begin on 26 May, as the 65-year-old Italian ends his stint in Madrid, where Xabi Alonso is expected to be his successor.

Vickery said: “We were hearing last year that the senior players weren’t sold on Dorival Junior, but there will be none of that with Carlo Ancelotti.

“He has instant credibility in the dressing room.”

A foreign regime

In over a century of international football, Brazil’s football federation has largely shied away from trusting foreign managers with its top job.

Only three non-Brazilians have ever led the side, and they coached just seven games in all.

Uruguayan Ramon Platero was the first in 1925 and managed four games, Joreca from Portugal managed two games in 1944, with Argentine Filpo Nunez the last foreign appointment, managing a single game in 1965.

It has been a similar story in Brazil’s domestic league, Serie A. The sense had always been that only a Brazilian could truly understand what it means to play football there.

This culture changed soon after Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, who was linked in recent reports, external as another candidate for the Brazil job, took over in 2019 at Flamengo.

His arrival initially came amid doubts that a pragmatic European system could bring success.

Jesus went on to lead Flamengo to the league title as well as the Copa Libertadores, with the Rio de Janeiro club experiencing one of their most successful seasons ever. His team won 43 of their 57 games before Jesus left in July 2020.

Since then there has been a domestic shift and acceptance of foreign coaching in the country – and this is now translating to the international stage.

“This is an important wall coming down,” Vickery told BBC Sport.

“Especially as it now seems that Ancelotti wants to do the job from Europe which is going to be very controversial.”

Ancelotti will be the first true European titan at the helm, with a decorated trophy cabinet that includes five Champions League titles and domestic trophy success in Italy, England, France, Spain and Germany.

What does Ancelotti bring?

One of Ancelotti’s greatest strengths lies in his ability to steady teams without drama. His famously calm demeanour, often typified by little more than a raised eyebrow in the heat of a big moment, has helped some of the world’s most powerful dressing rooms find stability.

“Ancelotti was the main choice because he has an unrivalled tradition of success,” said Vickery.

Although the 2024-25 season at Real Madrid has proved tricky, with his team losing to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final and being knocked out in the Champions League quarter-finals by Arsenal, past achievements count for a lot with Ancelotti.

He cultivated an elite culture and mindset throughout his time in the Spanish capital. For evidence of this we need look no further than Real’s stunning run to the 2022 Champions League title under Ancelotti.

Comeback victories from what seemed impossible positions against Chelsea and Manchester City were followed by a 1-0 victory against Liverpool in the final.

That Real team benefited from the coach’s tactical expertise but also performed with exceptional emotional composure.

Such a collective temperament could lift a Brazil side who have often fallen short in the face of expectation and pressure.

Brazilian football has long wrestled between two systems: the flair of a samba style and the pragmatism needed to win at the highest level.

Ancelotti’s gift lies in having blended these identities throughout his career.

His AC Milan teams of the early 2000s included such luminaries as Paolo Maldini, Andrea Pirlo and Kaka. They played a controlled, elegant brand of football that was defensively resilient yet could be breathtaking when going forward.

He applied much the same approach during his second stint at Madrid, which began in June 2021.

There was structure without suffocation, allowing Brazilian talents like Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo to express themselves while maintaining discipline.

“Vinicius Jr absolutely loves working with him. He will be delighted with this appointment,” said Vickery.

“It’s not just him though. You could also see a return for Manchester United midfielder Casemiro to shore up their midfield – which has been one of the main positions of concern.”

Forwards Vinicius and Rodrygo have been crucial to Real and Ancelotti’s most recent successes.

Vinicius, in particular, has seen his club career take off. Despite dazzling on domestic duty in Spain, though, his performances for Brazil have often been underwhelming and his record shows a modest six goals from 39 caps.

Critics argue, external he struggles with the different tactical set-ups, but Ancelotti knows how to get the best out of him – simplifying his role, boosting his confidence, and providing freedom within a structured system.

“Ancelotti will act as a lightning rod for any criticism that side get – which will take the pressure off the players,” said Vickery.

“There will be some in the coaching fraternity in Brazil who want him to fail, but the people who are least affected are the players.”

Make no mistake: appointing Ancelotti is a seismic move for Brazil, a statement that they are willing to change to regain their place at football’s summit.

If Ancelotti can bring his brand of stability to the group, while unleashing players like Vinicius Jr, and perhaps even coaxing one last magical tournament from Neymar, he may just be the man to lead Brazil back to glory.

And in doing so, he may not just fix Brazil; he could redefine what Brazilian football means in the modern era.