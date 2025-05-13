Okere not blaming Tusker’s goal drought on Ryan Ogam’s injury - Capital Sports
Tusker's Ryan Ogam (R) celebrates with David Odoyo. PHOTO/TUSKER FC X

Football

Okere not blaming Tusker’s goal drought on Ryan Ogam’s injury

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 – Tusker FC head coach Charles Okere says that the absence of their top scorer Ryan Wesley Ogam shouldn’t be a reason for the team’s struggles infront of goal.

The Brewers have struggled for goals since Ogam picked up a knee injury that has kept him out for the last three months, and his season looks likely over.

Ogam had been a hot shot for the brewers, scoring 15 goals in the first leg of the season, playing a crucial role in the Brewers’ run to the top of the log, but goals have been scarce since his injury.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net, Okere said his absence shouldn’t be an excuse.

“Of course it is a bit tough when you lose your top scorer, but for us, that should not be an excuse. We have a team of 30 players and there are others who should step up if one is missing. His absence has been felt but we can’t keep crying about that. We must create other solutions,” Okere told Telecomasia.

The brewers have scored more than two goals only twice in the second leg, in a 2-1 win over Posta Rangers and last weekend’s 2-0 victory over Murang’a Seal.

Ogam has missed the last seven matches, where Tusker have only scored six goals.

The forward has however returned to light training with the team, and is battling to see if he can feature in at least the final game of the season against Kakamega Homeboyz in two weeks’ time.

He currently leads the goal scoring charts, despite missing almost half the season, with 15 goals and is tied top with Homeboyz’s Moses Shummah.

In this article:
