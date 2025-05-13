Kipkemoi, Yego Triumph at the 2025 Betika Iten Road Race

ITEN, Kenya, May 13 – The high-altitude town of Iten played host to over 1,000 athletes on Sunday for the 2025 edition of the Betika Iten Road Race, with Wisley Kipkemoi and Phena Yego taking top honours in the men’s and women’s 15-kilometre races respectively.

In the men’s category, Wisley Kipkemoi clinched victory with a time of 45 minutes and 13.7 seconds, after an intense battle in the final stretch of the race.

He was closely followed by Weldon Lagat, who posted 45 minutes and 18.5 seconds, and Amos Kiprotich, who clocked 45 minutes and 19.4 seconds to finish third.

Kipkemoi described the race as highly competitive, noting that the pace was fast from the outset.

“I felt strong in the last two kilometres. I have been training around here for this event and I am happy to have emerged top. Winning here in Iten, where so many great runners train, is very meaningful.”

Lagat, who finished just five seconds behind the winner, praised the tight competition and expressed satisfaction with his own form.

“We were pushing each other throughout. Wisley was strong, especially in the last stretch but I am happy to have made it to the podium nonetheless.”

In the women’s race, Phena Yego claimed first place with a time of 51 minutes and 21.6 seconds, fending off a strong challenge from Catherine Reline, fresh off her participation at the 2025 London Marathon, who finished in 51 minutes and 26.8 seconds.

Cynthia Chepngeno followed in third, clocking 51 minutes and 36.4 seconds.

Speaking after her win, Yego said, “The conditions were ideal today, and I found a good rhythm early. I had to push hard in the last few kilometres because the competition was very close.”

“I am happy to have come on top because I had put in a lot of work in preparation for this race.”

Relin, who stayed close behind Yego for most of the race, admitted that she had tried to close the gap in the final kilometre but couldn’t quite overtake her.

“It was a great race, and I’m proud of how I ran. I am just coming off my participation at the London Marathon and I thought it would be good for me to continue participating in such local events to continue improving my skills. Events like these are so important for us because we get to earn a lot of experience from competing against such a strong field,” she said.

Winners in both categories received Ksh 250,000, while the second and third-place finishers earned Ksh 150,000 and Ksh 100,000 respectively.

Those who placed fourth and fifth took home Ksh 50,000 and Ksh 40,000, with athletes finishing between sixth and tenth receiving Ksh 20,000 each.

Speaking at the event, Betika’s Head of Brand Marketing Eric Mwiti reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting talent development through sport.

“What we witnessed today is the heart of Kenyan running, passion, dedication, and raw talent. Betika Na Community is about giving young people platforms like this to grow. We’re proud to invest in the dreams of our athletes, and Iten is always the perfect place to do so.”

The event, which continues to grow in stature each year, was sponsored by Betika through its Betika Na Community program — a nationwide initiative committed to nurturing local sports talent and empowering youth through community engagement.