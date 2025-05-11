Kenya’s Omanyala led team qualify for men’s 4x100m World Champs in Tokyo - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala heading to the finish line top in his Heat 2 at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo/KELLY AYODI/TEAM KENYA

Athletics

Kenya’s Omanyala led team qualify for men’s 4x100m World Champs in Tokyo

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – Kenya’s 4x100m men’s team has qualified for the 2025 World Athletics Championships slated to be hosted in Tokyo, Japan September 13-21.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The quartet led by Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala alongside Borniface Mweresa, Meshack Babu and Steve Odhiambo, finished second in heat 2 behind Belgium to automatically book the slot.

Kenya had to try her luck in the second round of the qualifiers Sunday at the ongoing World Relay Championships in Guangzhou, China after missing out by a whisker yesterday (Saturday).

Kenya, anchored by Odhiambo, timed 38.51 secs.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved