Kenya’s Omanyala led team qualify for men’s 4x100m World Champs in Tokyo

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – Kenya’s 4x100m men’s team has qualified for the 2025 World Athletics Championships slated to be hosted in Tokyo, Japan September 13-21.

The quartet led by Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala alongside Borniface Mweresa, Meshack Babu and Steve Odhiambo, finished second in heat 2 behind Belgium to automatically book the slot.

Kenya had to try her luck in the second round of the qualifiers Sunday at the ongoing World Relay Championships in Guangzhou, China after missing out by a whisker yesterday (Saturday).

Kenya, anchored by Odhiambo, timed 38.51 secs.