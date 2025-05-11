Kenyan Karan completes ARC Pearl Rally Double as Nikhil Celebrates Back-to-Back ARC3 wins - Capital Sports
Photo/IRob Styles Nkolo

Motorsport

Kenyan Karan completes ARC Pearl Rally Double as Nikhil Celebrates Back-to-Back ARC3 wins

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10 – Reigning Africa Champion Karan Patel racked up his maiden win of the 2025 FIA African Rally Championship (ARC) season at the Pearl of Uganda Rally which concluded in Mbarara.

Navigated by Tauseef Khan in a Škoda Fabia R5, Karan had his campaign effectively sewn-up when overnight leader and Kenyan champion Samman Vohra hit mechanical trouble on SS6.

Samman hit a jump and damaged a suspension arm which sent his Škoda Rally 2 into limp mode, hence his exit from this year’s Pearl.

Samman appeared destined for a maiden international trophy on Ugandan soil but not until his stage gremlins ended his scintillating run in an event which counted towards the second round of the FIA ARC series.

Karan Patel

Karan, who is going for his third straight continental title, savored his first win of the 2025 ARC season in the Western district of Uganda., Karan had kissed the season-opening WRC Safari goodbye in Naivasha, much to his chagrin.

Uganda champion Yasin Nasser and his compatriot Ali Katumba settled for second position behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta Rally2.

 Kenyan paraplegic driver Nikhil Sachania sealed the podium in a Ford Fiesta Rally3.

Third overall was fulfilling for the 2014 Kenya motorsport personality of the year (Sachania) given that Nasser’s Fiesta Rally2 is a far more superior contraption than the Rally3.

The main difference between the Ford Fiesta Rally2 and Rally3 lies in their complexity, cost, and performance characteristics.

Rally3 is designed to be more affordable and accessible, bridging the gap between Rally2 and Rally4 in the FIA Rally Pyramid, while Rally2 offers greater performance and technical capabilities.

Sachania is enjoying top form at the present after winning WRC3 and ARC3 titles on WRC Safari last March.

Samman’s car in Kampala. A hard landing from a jump led to a broken front control arm.

The 2025 Pearl of Africa Rally championship attracted 53 entrie, which  included 8 foreign drivers from 4 different countries.

The first edition of the Pearl of Africa Rally was held in 1997 as an African Rally Championship candidate event. This followed the successful organization of Burundi’s Great Lakes Rally in Uganda in 1996.

The Great Lakes Rally was moved to Uganda due to political instability in Burundi. Inspired by the success of the Great Lakes Rally, Uganda decided to apply for its own African Rally Championship event in 1997.

FINAL CLASSIFICATION-ARC PEARL OF AFRICA UGANDA RALLY 2025 #POAUR25

1.#201 Karan Patel – Tauseef Khan       KEN     (Škoda Fabia R5)                     1:51:28.9 

2. #40  Yasin Nasser – Ali Katumba       UG       (Ford Fiesta Rally2)                  02:04:21.6

3. #208 Nikhil Sachania – Deep Patel   KEN     (Ford Fiesta Rally3)                  02:07:48.4

4. #88  Aine Sodo Kaguta G. – Asuman M. UG (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X)       02:20:24.4

Past winners of Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally

1996    Karim Hirji-Uganda -Toyota Celica ST 185 (Run under FIA rules as the Great Lakes Rally, jointly with Club Automobile du Burundi)

1997    Chipper Adams Uganda – Toyota Supra (Run as the Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally – ARC Candidate event)

1998    Charles Muhangi-        Subaru Impreza          

1999    Chipper Adams-Uganda -Toyota Supra           

2000    Charlie Lubega-Uganda (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 4)     

2002    Johnny Gemmel -South Africa- Robert Paisley (Subaru Impreza WRX)

2003    Charlie Lubega Uganda -Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 4       

2004    Charlie Lubega Uganda -Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 4       

2005    Riyaz Kurji -Uganda – Subaru Impreza N10      

2006    Riyaz Kurji- Kenya Sayed Kadri-Subaru Impreza N8 (Crew run under Kenyan License)

2007    Conrad Rautenbach-Zimbabwe -Subaru Impreza N10

2008    Jamie Whyte-Zimbabwe -Subaru Impreza N10          

2009    Riyaz Kurji-Sayed Kadri-Subaru Impreza N8 (Prize granted posthumously)

2010    Jamie Whyte   Zimbabwe- Subaru Impreza N10        

2011    Ponsiano Lwakataka-Uganda -Subaru Impreza N8      

2012    Mohammed Essa-Zambia – Subaru Impreza N12       

2013    Jas Mangat      Uganda – Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X       

2014    Rajbir Rai-Kenya – Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X     

2015    Jaspreet Singh Chatthe-Kenya – Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X        

2016    Hassan Alwi-Uganda -Subaru Impreza STi N14           

2017    Manvir Singh Baryan   Kenya -Škoda Fabia R  

2018    Manvir Singh Baryan -Kenya-Škoda Fabia R5  

2019    Manvir Singh Baryan   Kenya- Škoda Fabia R5

2020    Cancelled due to COVID         

2021    Cancelled due to COVID         

2022    Jas Mangat-Uganda -Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X 

2023    Yasin Nasser – Uganda -Ford Fiesta Rally2

2024    Karan Patel– Kenya Škoda Fabia R5

2025    Karan Patel -Kenya- Škoda Fabia R5

