Tusker FC players celebrate a goal in a past match. PHOTO/Tusker FC

FKF PL title race tightens as Tusker dismiss Murang’a to trim Police lead

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10 – This season’s Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League title is set to go down to the wire after Tusker FC beat Murang’a Seal 2-0 to reclaim second spot and trim Kenya Police’s lead to three points.

Gor Mahia, who were set to face bitter rivals AFC Leopards in Sunday’s postponed ‘Mashemeji’ Derby, remain third on 53 points with that game in hand.

With four games to go before the season ends, Shabana FC who have slipped off the title contention occupy 4th position with 49 points.

The loss for Murang’a saw them rooted at the chop zone, sitting 17th on the log with 29 points, only two ahead of bottom side Nairobi City Stars.

In other results from Saturday matches, Sofapaka and Kariobangi Sharks played to a barren draw, Kakamega Homeboyz edged out Mathare United 1-0 while Bidco’s hopes of coming out of the relegation space was thwarted after drawing 0-0 with Posta Rangers.

