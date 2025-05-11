Captain Fantastic Mweresa leads Kenya’s 4x400m Team to Tokyo World Athletics Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10 – Leading from the front, Team Captain for the 2025 World Athletics Relay Championship Boniface Mweresa inspired Kenya’s men 4x400m to qualify for the Tokyo World Athletics Championships slated for 13-21 September.

The quartet of experienced Mweresa, Zablon Ekwam, Brian Tinega and Kevin Kipkorir finished second at the ongoing World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, China clocking 3:00.88 behind winners France to both book Tokyo slot and a place in Sunday’s final.

Both Mweresa and Ekwam carried Kenya’s flag at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and will be dependable to beat Great Britain, Belgium, Botswana, Portugal, China, France and South Africa.

On Sunday, Mweresa and co will be competing for the prize money and preferential World Championships Lane seeding positions.

-Men’s 4x100m-

Omanyala and Simbine. Photo/World Athletics

In the men’s 4x100m, Ferdinand Omanyala led team missed the automatic Tokyo World Championship ticket by a whisker after being beaten on the line by Germany to settle for third in a National Record of 38.35.

Mweresa was first off the blocks, then passed on the baton to Africa’s fastest man Omanyala who then successfully gave Meshack Babu before handing over to Steve Odhiambo who anchored the team.

South Africa won the Heat anchored by the fastest man this year in form Akani Simbine, seeing his young team that also comprised of Bayanda Walanza Sinesipho Dambile and Bradley Nkoana to set a World Lead of 37.84.

Germany came second in a Season’s Best of 38.33.

The Kenyan boys will have a second chance to compete for a slot Sunday where they will face Ghana, Paraguay, Chinese Taipei, Spain and France in Heat 3.

Kenya also finished third in the Mixed Relays after the team of Kevin Kipkorir, Mercy Chebet, David Sanayek and Mercy Oketch timed a Season’s Best of 3:13.41

In the final on Sunday, Kenya placed in lane 4 will compete against South Africa, Poland, Australia, Great Britain, Ireland, Belgium and powerhouse USA.