‘Mashemeji Derby’ Return Leg Postponed Over Lack Of Venue - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Derby
Derby
AFC Leopards defender Ken Owino controls the ball under pressure from Benson Omalla of Gor Mahia. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Football

‘Mashemeji Derby’ Return Leg Postponed Over Lack Of Venue

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – The return leg of the ‘Mashemeji Derby’ pitting two biggest clubs in Kenya, Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards scheduled for Sunday has been postponed owing to lack of venue.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The match was slated to be hosted at the Moi international Sports Center Kasarani, but while announcing the postponement, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) cited a communication from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) who directed that the venue remains unavailable due to final preparations ahead of the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), for which it is a designated competition venue.

“The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) wishes to inform the public that the FKF Premier League match between Gor Mahia FC and AFC Leopards SC, originally scheduled for Sunday, 11 May 2025, has been postponed,” FKF said.

CAF had further proposed that the fixture be moved to the Ulinzi Sports

Complex and played behind closed doors to preserve CHAN infrastructure and maintain security standards.

However, the management of Ulinzi Sports Complex, declined to host the match, citing internal concerns around safety and the risk of vandalism.

“Following these developments, FKF held a meeting with representatives from both Gor Mahia FC and AFC Leopards SC on Friday, 9 May 2025. The two clubs have been formally informed of the situation and are aware of the reasons behind the decision to postpone the fixture,” FKF added.

With no suitable venue currently available, FKF has resolved to postpone the match to a later date, which will be communicated in due course.

This fixture remains one of the most anticipated on the Kenyan football

calendar, and especially for Gor Mahia who are in contention for the title as they sit second on the table on 53 points, five behind leaders Kenya Police who have played one more game that K’Ogalo.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved