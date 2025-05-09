Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania to finalize hosting venues for African Nations Championship 2025

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – The Republics of Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania are set to deliberate on the final selection and readiness of hosting venues for the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as the 1st, 2nd and third-place playoff of the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN), scheduled for August 2025.

The three countries’ Sports Ministers are expected to conclude logistical discussions by Tuesday next week, as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) intensifies preparations to ensure the East African trio is ready to host the prestigious tournament.

During a high-level virtual interministerial meeting chaired by CAF Secretary General Veron Mosengo-Omba, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, the Creative Economy and Sports, Hon. Salim Mvurya, reaffirmed the country’s preparedness to host both ceremonies and match fixtures.

He highlighted Kenya’s robust infrastructural investments and a well-established event ecosystem.

“We have already paid the hosting rights for CHAN. Our earmarked venues meet the required standards and are ready to support the extensive logistical operations needed for such a world-class event,” stated CS Mvurya.

CHAN local organising committee members led by chair Nicholas Musonye and secretariat head Mike Rabar with a delegation of CAF during an inspection of Nyayo Stadium. PHOTO/FOOTBALL KENYA FEDERATION

He further emphasized Kenya’s multi-agency approach, integrating various government departments into the local organizing committee to align fully with CAF’s operational and experiential requirements.

“We have brought together multidisciplinary teams within our organizing committees to adhere to CAF’s guidelines, just as we successfully did during the CHAN draws. Kenya is committed to working closely with CAF to deliver a stellar and memorable tournament experience,” he added.

These sentiments were echoed by Hon. Peter Ogwang, Uganda’s Minister of State for Sports, and Hon.

Hamisi Mwinjuma, the Deputy Minister for Culture, Arts, and Sports of the United Republic of Tanzania, who reiterated their countries’ joint readiness and commitment to delivering a unified and seamless CHAN 2025.

The three nations also discussed cross-border facilitation measures to ensure the smooth movement of players, officials, and fans.

Among the proposals is the introduction of a “PAMOJA Visa” or a special multiple-entry pass to enhance regional mobility and coordinate a unified security framework.

CAF Secretary General Mosengo-Omba emphasized the importance of finalizing the hosting arrangements, stating, “The confirmation of venues and logistics will enable our advance teams to commence on-the-ground preparations for the August championship.

CAF is fully committed to supporting Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania in turning this historic joint bid into a resounding success.”

The upcoming CHAN 2025 tournament stands as a powerful testament to the strength of regional unity and shared ambition.

Through close collaboration, Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania are not only preparing to host a world-class football event with a lasting legacy for African football to inspire future continental cooperation but are also showcasing the potential of a united East Africa.