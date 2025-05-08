Play On: FKF Appeals Committee Upholds Mara Sugar’s FKF Cup Round of 16 Qualification - Capital Sports
Mara Sugar players celebrate. PHOTO/MARA SUGAR FACEBOOK

Football

Play On: FKF Appeals Committee Upholds Mara Sugar’s FKF Cup Round of 16 Qualification

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 – The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Appeals Committee has upheld the decision of the Leagues and Competitions Committee (LCC) regarding the abandoned Cup clash between AFC Leopards and Mara Sugar, confirming the latter’s qualification to the Round of 16.

The match, held March 8, was abandoned in the 89th minute after AFC Leopards fans invaded the pitch in protest of a referee’s decision to overturn a previously awarded penalty.

Following a review, the LCC ruled that AFC Leopards fans were responsible for the abandonment and, in line with Article 6.4(iv) of the FKF Cup Regulations and Article 3.5.6 of the FKF Rules and Regulations Governing Football in Kenya, awarded the match to Mara Sugar.

The FKF Regulations provide that: “A club will forfeit any match which was abandoned because of the misconduct of their members or supporters.” This provision is designed to promote safety at match venues by ensuring Clubs take responsibility for the conduct of their fans at matches.

With the Appeals Committee affirming the ruling, Mara Sugar FC will now face Compel FC in the Cup on May 21 in Kisumu with the winner of the tie set to play Kenya Police FC in the Cup quarter finals.

-By FKF –

In this article:
