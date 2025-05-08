Action Heads To Machakos As Over 100 Golfers Seek Qualification For Grand Finale

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 – The NCBA Golf action continues this weekend with three key events taking place across various golf clubs.

The Series progresses with its next leg at the Machakos Golf Club on Friday, while the Kiambu Open tees-off on the same day at Kiambu Golf Club.

At the same time, the junior golf spotlight will shine at Royal Nairobi Golf Club with the U.S. Kids Golf Spring Local Tour Tournament on Sunday.

At the 9-hole Machakos Golf Club, over 100 golfers are expected to participate in the Golf Series event, as they seek to secure qualification slots for the Grand Finale scheduled for November 28.

This weekend’s event comes hot on the heels of the eighth leg of the Series, held at Thika Sports Club last weekend, which witnessed a strong turnout of 270 golfers.

The tournament produced stellar performances across various categories, with 23-year-old Dennis Gakuo and Naomi Kimata emerging as the Overall Gross Winners in the men’s and ladies’ categories respectively.

The tournament, part of the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Series which contributes to the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points, has attracted 92 entries, though only 78 players will compete as per KAGC requirements.

The competition features a total prize fund of Ksh 500,000, and has drawn elite amateur talent from Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, and Burundi.

Among the top contenders is defending champion Michael Karanga, who will be looking to retain his title against a formidable field.

Also in the spotlight is Naomi Wafula, the 2023 Kiambu Open champion from Vipingo Ridge, who returns in excellent form after finishing second at the recently concluded Kenya Ladies Amateur Strokeplay Championship.

Josphat Rono, fresh from his maiden Trans Nzoia Open title at Kitale Golf Club, his second KAGC victory in the past five months, will also be one to watch.

Other notable participants include Elvis Muigua, one of the most consistent performers in the KAGC circuit, who will be leveraging home course advantage after his recent victory at the 2025 Winston Churchill Tournament at Thika Sports Club.

John Lejirma, currently Kenya’s top-ranked male amateur, is also expected to be a strong title contender.

-Women field-

Kellie Gachaga following her swing during the 2024 Magical Kenya Ladies Open where she made her debut.

The women’s field will also feature Kellie Gachaga, who posted a remarkable performance over the past weekend, clinching the 2025 Kenya Ladies Amateur Strokeplay Championship at Sigona Golf Club, carding rounds of 72, 76, and 69 for a total score of 217 and a one-over-par finish.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Tournament Director Chris Kinuthia noted, “The competition will be played in accordance with the Rules of Golf as approved by the R&A, the KAGC Local Rules, and KAGC Qualifying Event Requirements.

The Kiambu Open provides a vital platform for upcoming talents to test their skills against the country’s best and prepare for key international engagements such as the Victoria Cup.”

Meanwhile, the future stars of golf will take center stage on Sunday, 11th May, at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club during the U.S. Kids Golf Spring Tournament.

The event, which is jointly organized by U.S. Kids Golf and the Junior Golf Foundation Kenya, is expected to attract over 100 junior golfers aged between 5 and 18 years.

The tournament provides a crucial platform for junior players to refine their skills and compete in age-appropriate categories, with the opportunity to qualify for prestigious international tournaments such as the U.S. Kids Golf Regional Invitational and Regional Championship events through the accumulation of Priority Status points.