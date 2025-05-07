Ksh55 million Talent and Sports Academy to be constructed in Suba-South - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

Ksh55 million Talent and Sports Academy to be constructed in Suba-South

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – Sports Cabinet Secretary on Wednesday officiated the groundbreaking ceremony for the Talent and Sports Academy of Suba-South Constituency, to be hosted at Magunga Primary School.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The transformative Ksh 55 million project is aimed at monetizing talent and uplifting livelihoods through structured talent identification, scouting, and positioning of our sportsmen and women on the global stage.

The academy will be equipped with eight-lane athletics tracks, football, basketball, and netball pitches, two changing rooms, a borehole and water facilities, as well as a social hall, marking a significant transformation that will benefit both the local community and the wider region.

CS Mvurya directed the contractor to give priority to local residents in employment opportunities during the project’s implementation.

As he commissioned NG CDF Projects alongside Suba South MP Hon. Kalori Omondi, CS Mvurya lauded the legislator’s steadfast commitment to realize development to his constituency.

He further applauded the people of Suba-South for embracing the government’s inclusive and broad-based development agenda.

He insisted that through unity and active participation in government, development will be impactful to all.

Mvurya took a stab at the opposition calling on the locals to disregard their agenda saying they are out to divide the country.

He also elaborated that the 700 Million Raila Odinga International Stadium, whose construction works is at 90% is set for handover in two weeks time in time for Madaraka day celebrations.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved