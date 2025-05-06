Olympic Medallist Kerley Says Arrest Was Down To 'Misunderstanding' - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Fred Kerley glides to victory in Eugene

Athletics

Olympic Medallist Kerley Says Arrest Was Down To ‘Misunderstanding’

Published

LOS Angeles, USA, May 6 – Former 100m world champion Fred Kerley says he will clear his name after being arrested for what he described as a “misunderstanding”.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kerley, 29, was reported to have been arrested for allegedly punching his former girlfriend and fellow athlete Alaysha Johnson in the face.

The two-time Olympic medallist has acknowledged there was a “physical altercation” but denied that was the reason for his arrest in Miami last Thursday.

“While there was a physical altercation, my arrest was not due to any criminal act,” Kerley wrote in a statement posted on his social media accounts.

“I chose not to speak to law enforcement without my attorney, and for that reason alone, I was booked.

“I remain fully committed to clearing my name and cooperating with appropriate parties to resolve it.

“I take full accountability for placing myself in a situation that allowed for this misunderstanding, and I am taking active steps to ensure nothing like this happens again.”

The alleged altercation occurred at a hotel in Dania Beach before Kerley had been scheduled to compete in Miami at the second Grand Slam Track meeting, which started on Friday.

Reuters and the BBC’s US partner CBS reported that Kerley had been charged with one count of “battery-touch or strike” as per the arrest report from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

CBS said Kerley appeared in court on Friday and posted a $1,000 bond before leaving jail.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved