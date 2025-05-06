Olympic Medallist Kerley Says Arrest Was Down To ‘Misunderstanding’

LOS Angeles, USA, May 6 – Former 100m world champion Fred Kerley says he will clear his name after being arrested for what he described as a “misunderstanding”.

Kerley, 29, was reported to have been arrested for allegedly punching his former girlfriend and fellow athlete Alaysha Johnson in the face.

The two-time Olympic medallist has acknowledged there was a “physical altercation” but denied that was the reason for his arrest in Miami last Thursday.

“While there was a physical altercation, my arrest was not due to any criminal act,” Kerley wrote in a statement posted on his social media accounts.

“I chose not to speak to law enforcement without my attorney, and for that reason alone, I was booked.

“I remain fully committed to clearing my name and cooperating with appropriate parties to resolve it.

“I take full accountability for placing myself in a situation that allowed for this misunderstanding, and I am taking active steps to ensure nothing like this happens again.”

The alleged altercation occurred at a hotel in Dania Beach before Kerley had been scheduled to compete in Miami at the second Grand Slam Track meeting, which started on Friday.

Reuters and the BBC’s US partner CBS reported that Kerley had been charged with one count of “battery-touch or strike” as per the arrest report from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

CBS said Kerley appeared in court on Friday and posted a $1,000 bond before leaving jail.