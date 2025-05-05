Sports CS Mvurya Out To Ring-Fence Sports Fund Amid Changes - Capital Sports
Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya (right) and his Principal Secretary Eng. Peter Tum (left) speaking during a session with the Senate Committee on Labour and Social Welfare.

Sports

Sports CS Mvurya Out To Ring-Fence Sports Fund Amid Changes

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5 – Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Cabinet Secretary Hon Salim Mvurya held a joint session with the National Assembly Parliamentary Departmental Committee on Sports and Culture to brief the Committee on the overall operations and securitization of the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund (SASDF) in Diani, Kwale County.

CS Mvurya briefed the Committee on the ongoing progress and procedures the Ministry is advancing regarding the securitization of the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund (SASDF), as well as strategies to enhance resource mobilization for the Fund.

CS Mvurya further explained that the Ministry is proposing a review of the Sports Act, 2018, with the aim of ring-fencing the Fund through strengthened legal frameworks.

This will ensure clarity and specificity in funding priorities, thereby alleviating the growing pressure on the Fund and enhancing its sustainability.

He was accompanied by Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi; Chief Executive Officers under the Sports Department, led by the convener and SASDF CEO Nuh Ibrahim, and Senior Officers from the Department, led by the Secretary Administration, Evans Achoki.

