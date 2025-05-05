New Court Supports NBA Africa’s Commitment to Build 1,000 Basketball Courts on the Continent Over the Next Decade - Capital Sports
The Basketball Africa League (BAL) and the City of Dakar Unveil a Newly-Renovated Basketball Court in Yoff, Senegal (Credit: BAL)

Basketball

New Court Supports NBA Africa’s Commitment to Build 1,000 Basketball Courts on the Continent Over the Next Decade

Published

DAKAR, Senegal, May 5  – The Basketball Africa League (BAL) and the City of Dakar today unveiled a newly-renovated basketball court in Yoff, Senegal.

The court, which will provide a safe space for the local community of more than 5,000 to learn and play the game, is part of the BAL’s commitment to leave a lasting legacy in the communities where it operates and supports NBA Africa’s commitment to build 1,000 courts on the continent over the next decade.

The court was unveiled at an opening ceremony by the Secretary General of the City of Dakar, Mouhamed Diop; Mayor of Yoff Community, Seydina Issa Laye Samb; NBA Africa CEO Clare Akamanzi; and BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall.

Following the ceremony, the BAL, in collaboration with Speak Up Africa – an African-led, Senegal-based organization working with leaders and changemakers in Africa and beyond to solve Africa’s pressing sustainable development challenges – held a basketball clinic and malaria prevention workshop for 50 boys and girls ages 16 and under in recognition of World Malaria Day that took place on April 25.

The workshop was designed to equip the participants with tools and resources to help them drive awareness of malaria prevention and testing in their communities.

“Today’s court unveiling, basketball clinic and malaria prevention workshop reflect our commitment to giving back to the communities where we operate,” said Fall.

“We look forward to continuing to inspire, empower and elevate youth in Senegal and across Africa through the game of basketball.”

The Secretary General of the City of Dakar expressed a similar sentiment, emphasizing the significance of the collaboration.

He stated, “The City of Dakar is proud to team up with the BAL for the realization of this project that brings hope and opportunities for our youth.

The inauguration of this court in Yoff symbolizes our ongoing commitment to sports and community development.

This collaboration demonstrates our desire to create inclusive spaces where sport becomes a vector of education, social cohesion and fulfilment for all Dakar residents.”

The court unveiling took place in conjunction with the 2025 BAL Sahara Conference group phase that concludes today at the Dakar Arena.

