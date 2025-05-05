Historic Kenya Lionesses, Shujaa Secure slots in 2026 World Sevens Division 2 - Capital Sports
Historic Kenya Lionesses, Shujaa Secure slots in 2026 World Sevens Division 2

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5 – Kenya’s Shujaa and their women counterpart Kenya Lionesses secured slots in the 2026 HSBC Division 2 after winning their respective play-offs Sunday at the final leg of 2024/25 World Sevens Series in Los Angeles.

The qualification marks a significant step forward for the country’s sevens programs as they continue their journey back to the top of international rugby.

Shujaa, who were placed in pool A against Samoa, Portugal and USA, opened their campaign with mixed results.

Kenya 7s in action. Photo/Kenya 7s facebook

Despite managing only one win and suffering two losses in the pool stages, they finished second in their group, earning them a playoff final berth.

In the must-win final, Shujaa rose to the occasion with a commanding 24-5 victory over the Canadians, sealing their place in the 2026 Division 2 with style.

-Lionesses History-

Photo/Kenya Lionesses Facebook

On the women’s side, the Kenya Lionesses followed a similar path. Lionesses also registered one win and two losses in the pool phase, finishing third in their pool.

Booking a playoff final date with continental rivals, South Africa—a team they’ve had several hard-fought battles with in recent years.

The playoff final was a tense, high-stakes clash. South Africa appeared to be in control for much of the match, holding a 14-10 lead deep into the second half.

However, in the final minute, Freshia Adhiambo broke through South Africa’s defensive line with a solo run, grounding a converted try that swung the game in Lionesses favor, the full-time score 17-14 in favor of the Lionesses—an incredible turnaround that booked their place alongside Shujaa in the 2026 HSBC Division 2.

-By Kenya Rugby Union-

