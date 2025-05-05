Group starts initiative to support legendary Musa Otieno’s Presidential honour

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5 – A group of football enthusiasts, fans and stakeholders in the sports industry in Nairobi have began an initiative that is aimed at collection signatures to make a formal request to President William Ruto to award former legendary Harambee Stars long serving team captain Musa Otieno with the Head of State Commendation (HSC) medal.

The residents and football enthusiasts as well as sports fraternity largely from Eastlands have planned for an event to be held at Camp Toyoyo grounds on Sunday, 11th May 2025, to honor the legendary defender and sign the petition to call on the President to award HSC to Otieno, popularly known as “Otero” for his contribution to football and society.

Musa Otieno, who has been a towering figure in Kenyan football, serving as a dependable captain for the national team Harambee Stars for several years and inspiring countless young talents in Eastlands and beyond is currently a coach running the Kick off to Hope football academy in Makadara, an initiative that is at the forefront in nurturing young talent.

Musa Otieno during a previous stint as Harambee Stars head coach. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

His dedication, leadership, and contributions to the sport have left an indelible mark on Kenyan football history. Musa Otieno who started playing for the national team while still in school has towered above all other football players in the country having been capped 105 times with no any other player coming close.

Otieno, a FIFA and CAF instructor who has played a role as Harambee Stars assistant coach as well as Harambee Starlets head coach and has been giving back to the community by empowering the youth especially in the Eastlands area with the Kick off to Hope football academy which has produced football players currently plying their trade abroad.

Otieno played in the Kenyan Premier League turning for top sides Kenya Breweries (currently Tusker FC) and AFC Leopards besides playing for local teams like Alfa Salvo in Makongeni as one of the pioneers of the Ofafa Jericho Generation.

“We believe that awarding him this national honor will not only celebrate his achievements but also motivate future generations to excel in sports. By appending your signature between the 8th and the 14th of May 2025, you will help us petition His Excellency President William Samoei Ruto on the 15th of May 2025 to recognize Musa Otieno’s immense contribution to Kenya,” said convenor Martin Karau Kang’ara on behalf of the group named friends of Musa Otieno.

Football enthusiasts have been urged to join in signing the petition forms which have been made available at various stations.

The forms are available at City Stadium, Camp Toyoyo Stadium, Uhuru Estate Play Grounds, Maringo Estate Play Grounds, Hamza Play Grounds, Makongeni Play Grounds and Mbotela Play Grounds while an online link is set to be availed in due time.

“We call on all football fans to sign the petition and encourage friends, family, and teammates to join this cause. Let us unite to honor a true Kenyan hero. Your signature can make a difference,” Kang’ara said.

Harambee Stars legend Musa Otieno speaking to Capital Sport during the Kenya Academy of Sports holiday camp in Mombasa

Former Football Kenya Federation Head of Media and Communication Kenn Okaka called on football enthusiasts to join in the initiative and sign the petition to see Musa Otieno awarded recalling that Musa has mentored many footballers helping many to secure contracts in South Africa where he played for Santos FC.

“Musa Otieno is one Kenyan who has been a real role model to Kenyans having played for Harambee Stars for years on end and all along has never had any negative reputation,” Okaka said.

“Today running the Kick off to Hope football academy, which is based at his former primary school Dr. Kraph, every parent wishes to have their children to emulate Musa Otieno who is undoubtedly the biggest footballer Kenya has ever seen,” added Okaka.

“As a former FKF Media and communication officer, I saw Musa as the coach of our ladies team Harambee Starlets and as Assistant coach of Harambee Stars and his discipline, professionalism and dedication is one to be emulated. I knew Musa a long time ago playing for my childhood team Alfa Salvo and I am convinced he deserves to be recognized.”

Talanta Hela U19 tournament lead scout Musa Otieno with the trophy. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

In Kenya, if a community is lobbying for an individual to be considered for the Head of State Commendation (HSC) award, the formal request should be directed to the Office of the President or the State House.

The request, according to procedure is submitted to State House, Nairobi addressed to the President through the office of Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service who is responsible for handling such matters for consideration.

The County Commissioner’s Office as well can receive the community’s request which is then forwarded to the Ministry of Interior and National Administration or directly to State House.

The request can also be channeled through the Principal Secretary, Ministry of Interior, who can recommend deserving cases to the President.

Key Details to Include in the Letter includes the full name and contact details of the nominee, a detailed justification for the award, supporting documents such as news articles, testimonials, or records of achievements and the names and signatures of community leaders endorsing the request.