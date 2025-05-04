Gor Edge Out Shabana in Epic Clash at Full To Capacity Gusii Stadium - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

Gor Edge Out Shabana in Epic Clash at Full To Capacity Gusii Stadium

Published

KISII, Kenya, May 4 – Sylvester Owino nodded home a winner to help record champions Gor Mahia edge out hosts Shabana 1-0 at a full to capacity Gusii Stadium.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The result now sees K’Ogalo leapfrog Tusker to second in the standings on 53 points, just two behind leaders Kenya Police FC who beat Kariobangi Sharks 1-0 in the other fixture.

Earlier on, the match was marred with chaos after Shabana and Gor fans clashed leading to several of them suffering injuries, forcing the delay of kick-off that was scheduled for 2pm.

The result on the other hand saw Shabana remain fouth in the standings with 46 points.

In other results, Murang’a were 1-0 winners over bottom side Nairobi City Stars.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved