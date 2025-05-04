Gor Edge Out Shabana in Epic Clash at Full To Capacity Gusii Stadium

KISII, Kenya, May 4 – Sylvester Owino nodded home a winner to help record champions Gor Mahia edge out hosts Shabana 1-0 at a full to capacity Gusii Stadium.

The result now sees K’Ogalo leapfrog Tusker to second in the standings on 53 points, just two behind leaders Kenya Police FC who beat Kariobangi Sharks 1-0 in the other fixture.

Earlier on, the match was marred with chaos after Shabana and Gor fans clashed leading to several of them suffering injuries, forcing the delay of kick-off that was scheduled for 2pm.

The result on the other hand saw Shabana remain fouth in the standings with 46 points.

In other results, Murang’a were 1-0 winners over bottom side Nairobi City Stars.