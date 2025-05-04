BAL: US Monastir, Petro de Luanda win third games to top Sahara Conference

DAKAR, Senegal, May 4 -US Monastir (Tunisia) beat Kriol Star (Cape Verde) 91-83 and Petro de Luanda (Angola) beat ASC Ville de Dakar 76-67 as the Basketball Africa League (BAL) Sahara Conference group phase resumed Saturday night.

With a 3-2 record, Monastir and Petro are leading the conference and will look for their fourth wins and their tickets to South Africa when the conference concludes with two decisive games this afternoon.

Led by Patrick Hardy Jr. (29 points and six assists), Monastir shot 58 percent from the floor, including 50 percent from behind the arc.

Firas Lahyani added 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while veteran Radhouane Slimane finished with 13 points.

Joel Ntamwbe got 21 points and eight rebounds, and Ivan Almeida had 20 points and four rebounds for Kriol Star.

In the second game last night, Rigoberto Mendoza led Petro with 14 points and four assists, with Solo Diabate adding 13 points and seven rebounds.

Will Perry got 18 points for Dakar, and Samba Fall finished with 17 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

The Sahara Conference concludes today when Petro de Luanda take on Kriol Star at 2:30 p.m. GMT (4:30 p.m. CAT) and US Monastir take on AC Ville de Dakar at 5:30 p.m. GMT (7:30 p.m. CAT).