Tusker Stagger To Blow Chance To Go Top Of FKF Premier League

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 – Tusker FC failed to topple Kenya Police FC at the Football Kenya Federation Premier League table summit after being held to a goalless draw by AFC Leopards on Saturday evening.

A win would have seen the Brewers, chasing a 14th title, go two points clear of Police, who are on 52 points.

The result sees both sides level on points, but the law enforcers have a superior goal difference, two ahead of record champions Gor Mahia, who will go top of the standings if they beat on-form Shabana FC on Sunday at the Gusii Stadium.

Shabana are fourth with 46 points, four ahead of Leopards, who close the top five in the standings.

In the early kick-off, Bidco United and Bandari FC played to a goalless draw.