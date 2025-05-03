Shame As Olympic 100m Medallist Kerley Arrested In Miami - Capital Sports
USA's Fred Kerley

Athletics

Shame As Olympic 100m Medallist Kerley Arrested In Miami

Published

MIAMI, USA, May 3 – Two-time Olympic 100m medallist Fred Kerley was arrested in Miami for allegedly punching his former girlfriend and fellow athlete Alaysha Johnson in the face.

The alleged altercation occurred at a hotel in Dania Beach on Thursday, before Kerley was due to compete in the second Grand Slam Track meeting, which started on Friday.

Reuters and the BBC’s US partner CBS reported that Kerley, 29, had been charged with one count of “battery-touch or strike” as per the arrest report from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

CBS said Kerley appeared in court on Friday and posted a Ksh 129,300 ($1,000) bond before leaving jail.

It was also reported that Richard Cooper, Kerley’s attorney, released a statement saying: “We are confident that this case will be summarily dismissed shortly.”

Grand Slam Track confirmed in a statement on Friday: “Fred Kerley was arrested last night. The matter is under active investigation.

“Fred will not compete this weekend. We have no further comment at this time.”

Johnson, 28 and an Olympic hurdler, was also due to compete at Grand Slam Track.

BBC Sport has contacted the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and Kerley’s representative for comment.

Former world champion Kerley won 100m bronze at the Paris 2024 Olympics, having won silver at Tokyo 2020.

He was scheduled to compete in the 100m on Saturday and 200m on Sunday in Miami, after racing in the inaugural Grand Slam Track meet in Kingston, Jamaica last month.

