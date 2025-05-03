NBA Playoff: Rockets beat Warriors to set up game seven decider - Capital Sports
Basketball

NBA Playoff: Rockets beat Warriors to set up game seven decider

Published

LOS ANGELES, USA, May 3 – Fred VanVleet scored 29 points as the Houston Rockets beat the Golden State Warriors 115-107 to level their NBA play-off first-round series at 3-3 and force a deciding game seven.

Experienced point guard VanVleet starred for the Rockets, adding eight assists and eight rebounds to his points haul, while Alperen Sengun recorded a double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds.

The Warriors held a commanding 3-1 lead in the series but have twice failed to close it out, losing to the Rockets in game five on Wednesday and again in game six on Friday.

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said of VanVleet: “He’s had some really good stretches lately.

“He knows what it is. He’s been a champion. Been there, done that. So I wouldn’t expect anything less than that from him.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr added: “I thought we got some good looks against the zone but then, once they pulled away by 10 or 12, it was easier for them to run us off the line.”

The Rockets will host game seven on Sunday, with the winning team to face the Minnesota Timberwolves who clinched a 4-1 win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

