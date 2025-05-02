Tributes continue to flow for renowned talent developer Otula

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1, 2025 – Kenyan sports was on Thursday reeling from the shock demise of Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) president Paul Otula.

Otula passed away on Thursday from an alleged case of cardiac arrest.

Tributes flowed freely from the longtime school administrator who had many years of success as a basketball coach with Mang’u High School and Maseno School.

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) president Paul Tergat remembered Otula for his humility and dedication to growing Kenyan basketball.

“Paul was a firm yet remarkably amiable and humble gentleman. He possessed a rare ability to build bridges, restore calm, and illuminate even the darkest of situations with wisdom and grace,” Tergat said.

He further said Otula’s contribution to the growth of the sport will forever remain etched in the annals of history.

“As a respected academic and sports administrator, he gave himself wholly to every cause he believed in. His contributions, particularly in the growth of basketball and youth development, have left an enduring mark on Kenyan sports,” the five-time World Cross Country champion said.

Elsewhere, in a statement, the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) remembered their fallen president for his selfless service to the game.

“Mr. Otula was a dedicated leader, mentor, and towering figure in Kenyan basketball. His passion, vision, and service to the game and the nation will never be forgotten. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the entire basketball community. Further details will be shared in due course,” the federation said.

Also eulogising Otula was the 2016 Olympics javelin silver medalist Julius Yego who recounted their interactions.

“A very humble, kind and so understanding administrator who you could never know he was a very senior person. We shared a lot last year in pre training camp in Miramas is France just before the Paris 2024 Olympics,” Yego said.

He added: “So passionate about sports and he fondly spoke of elevating the sport industry to creator heights in general. I remember during that training camp after lunch he pulled me aside for a chat; how he wished retired sports men and women in Kenya could take into leadership of the sport and I agreed to his wish.”

Also passing his condolences to family and friends was former ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo who described him as a towering figure in Kenyan basketball.

“Otula had a chequered career as a teacher of no mean repute; Principal of both Mangu High School and Maseno School; and an icon in basketball circles. I have over the past decade worked closely with the late Otula in supporting various Basketball initiatives through the Eliud Owalo Foundation,” Owalo said.

On his part, Athletics Kenya (AK) executive committee member Barnaba Korir expressed his sadness at Otula’s passing.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Mwalimu Paul Otula — a dear friend, mentor, and a towering figure in Kenyan basketball. His loss is a blow to the sport, to KBF and to the Olympic movement in Kenya,” Korir said.

Moreover, many of Mang’u and Maseno alumni paid tribute to a school administrator who they credited for forging them into men of substance in the society.

“Assembly is really over. Paul Otula shaped our lives and taught us that indeed perseverance shall win through. He always insisted that I must get an A every time we met in the school compound,” Bildad Urandu said.

Otula successes at the school level included multiple national and regional titles with Maseno School during which he gave a platform to many teenagers to jumpstart their careers in basketball.

During his reign, Maseno was not only a dominant force in basketball but also rugby and hockey — in addition to being an academic giant.

Otula was vying to become the NOCK deputy treasurer at the upcoming elections for the body.